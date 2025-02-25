MNEDA logo MH Equipment, a recognized leader in the material handling industry, was awarded the prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award

MH Equipment, a recognized leader in the material handling industry, was awarded the prestigious MVP (Most Valuable Partner) Award by the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for its outstanding achievements in 2024. This marks the 12th consecutive year that MH Equipment has achieved the award.

The MVP Award is an accolade within the industry, with fewer than 10 percent of MHEDA's member organizations earning the distinction. MH Equipment's continued recognition as an MVP within the industry underscores a commitment to excellence, professionalism and responsible stewardship in the business world.

"We extend our congratulations to all the recipients of MHEDA's MVP Award. MHEDA is an outstanding organization, and receiving this honor is truly meaningful," said Woody Hartwell, president of sales and marketing. "For MH, this award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team and suppliers in delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. We sincerely appreciate MHEDA for this special recognition."

The criteria in the following important areas are required for the award:

• industry advocacy

• customer service and safety practices

• business networking

• continuing education

• business best practices

"The MVP is a prestigious honor within the material handling industry, recognizing excellence across a broad range of accomplishments beyond financial performance," said Nate Storey, CEO and president of Storage Solutions Inc. and 2025 MHEDA chairman. "Receiving this award reflects MH Equipment's exceptional leadership; commitment to industry-best practices; active community engagement; and focus on continuous improvement. This recognition not only strengthens the company's reputation within the industry but also fosters trust and pride among its customers and community, solidifying its role as an industry leader."

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents almost 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit mheda.org. 

