Michael Walker Joins Empire Crane Team

Michael Walker

Michael (Mike) Walker has been added to Empire Crane New England's sales team. As the newest salesman, he'll be responsible for supporting customers and representing the many crane manufacturer's that Empire has to offer.

Walker will be serving customers in the New England area (Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine).

"I'm looking forward to selling the products Empire has to offer, especially Demag and Magni. I'm also looking forward to working with the great people on the sales team as well as the brothers Luke and Paul," Walker said.

Walker has been in the construction industry for more than 7 years, two of which he has been solely focused on cranes.

"Everyone in this industry are good people just trying to do their best," he said.

"Mike is very charismatic and has good experience under his belt. He fits right into the team and we're excited for our customers to get to know him," said Owner and CEO Luke Lonergan.

