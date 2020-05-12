--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council Releases 2019 Roads, Bridges Report

Tue May 12, 2020 - Midwest Edition #10
Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council



The Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council (TAMC) published Michigan's 2019 Roads and Bridges Annual Report and distributed it to the Michigan Legislature, State Transportation Commission and Michigan Infrastructure Council (MIC) as directed under Michigan Compiled Law (MCL) 247.659a(9).

"We understand this report comes at a difficult time due to the coronavirus disease 2019. However, it remains important the TAMC's efforts and that of our partner agencies in the continued infrastructure data collection and analysis of 2019 is shared," said Joanna I. Johnson TAMC chair.

The year 2019 was an active year for TAMC, from continued collection of Road and Bridge data to new efforts in developing policy, procedures, training materials, technological tools and templates for Transportation Asset Management Plans.

"The TAMC continues to support our dedicated transportation partners in collecting condition data and in using the condition of our infrastructure assets to make data driven decisions," Johnson said.

The 2019 condition data indicates 21 percent of these roads are in Good condition; 40 percent are in Fair condition; and 39 percent are in Poor condition. In 2018, the breakdown was 21 percent Good; 38 percent Fair; and 41 percent Poor. The pavement life cycle suggests the number of potholes continues to outpace the ability to fill them.

The 2019 report also provides new data on the condition of all bridges in Michigan, including the new "Severe" condition category, which is a measure of bridges that are a high risk of being closed due to deterioration that poses a safety concern. According to the data, 3.8 percent of Michigan's bridges fall into the Severe category, which is almost double the National Average of 2 percent. Michigan also has the highest volume of Severe bridges among Great Lakes states. In simplified terms, the bridge life cycle reflects the deteriorating bridges outpaces the ability to repair and replace them.

Michigan's 2019 Roads and Bridges Annual Report can be viewed, along with other past reports, interactive maps and transportation dashboards at Michigan.gov/TAMC.

This effort was achieved through a cooperative effort of individuals from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), city and village and county road agencies, in coordination with regional planning agencies and metropolitan planning organizations.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

infrastructure Michigan Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council