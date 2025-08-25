Middleborough, Mass., leaders launch construction on a $33M water treatment facility. Advanced tech will remove harmful PFAS, ensuring safe water supply. Project funded through state and federal partnerships. Scheduled completion promises improved public health and water quality.

Town of Middleborough photo The official groundbreaking of the treatment facility in Middleborough, Mass.

Officials in Middleborough, Mass., broke ground Aug. 21, 2025, on a new water treatment facility, marking a significant investment in the town's water quality and public health.

The $33 million East Grove Street Water Treatment Facility is funded through the Massachusetts State Revolving Fund in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a news release from the city.

Located at 55 East Grove St., the project will include a 9,500-sq.-ft. masonry water treatment plant and a 4,500-sq.-ft. pre-engineered vehicle storage building.

The new system is designed to treat up to 600 gal. of water per minute from the East Grove dug well, and will remove iron, manganese and harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to ensure the town meets and exceeds state and federal water quality standards.

The facility also will house office space, a break room, locker rooms, chemical storage, an electrical room, a laboratory and a water treatment process area. In addition, plans call for the existing historic water pump building located nearby to be rehabilitated.

Last spring, Middleborough Town Meeting voters approved the project's funding. Members of the Massachusetts Clean Water board of trustees approved a zero percent interest loan for the community earlier this summer, with at least 11 percent principal forgiveness — which could go as high as 20 percent — and save the town millions in repayment.

Advanced Technology Helps Remove ‘Forever Chemicals'

Weston & Sampson in Reading, Mass., designed the East Grove Street Water Treatment Facility project, along with its site planning and treatment building engineering. The new treatment plant's general contractor is Halifax-based WES Construction Corp., and GHD USA in Burlington, Mass., serves as the owner's project manager.

The facility promises to employ technology in helping remove PFAS from the water supply and meet the town's goal of supplying water to residents and businesses that has non-detectable levels of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

Found in a large number of everyday products, PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in non-stick cookware, food packaging, clothing and firefighting foam. They also are extremely resistant to heat, oil, water and stains and do not easily break down in the environment or the human body, leading to widespread contamination.

"We're here to break ground on an important PFAS treatment plant that's an essential step forward in protecting drinking water for the health of everybody in our town and the surrounding towns that depend on it," said Middleborough Town Manager Jay McGrail. "As everybody here knows, PFAS chemicals are extremely persistent and harmful, but today is proof that we're not backing down from this challenge, and we're taking actions to protect ourselves.

"Today isn't just about breaking ground — it's about saying thank you to the people involved, building trust, protecting health and preparing for the future," McGrail said.

At the construction's kickoff, McGrail and other Middleborough municipal officials took time to extend their gratitude to the town's select board, department of public works, state Sen. Kelly Dooner, R-3rd Bristol and Plymouth District; and state Reps. Kathleen LaNatra, D-12th Plymouth District and Norman Orrall, R-12th Bristol District.

In addition, Weston & Sampson, WES Construction Corp., GHD USA and Middleborough's ratepayers were recognized for making the water treatment facility's investment possible.

