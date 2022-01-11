List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Midwest Machinery Expands into Southeast Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

Tue January 11, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Farm Equipment


Midwest Machinery Co., a John Deere dealership in central Minnesota, has finalized an agreement to acquire two multi-location John Deere dealerships: Frontier Ag & Turf and SEMA Equipment Inc.

Frontier Ag & Turf consists of three locations in Wisconsin: New Richmond, Turtle Lake and Osceola, and four locations in Minnesota: Hastings, Rosemount, Cannon Falls and Columbus. SEMA Equipment Inc. consists of six locations in Minnesota: Grand Meadow, Plainview, St. Charles, Wanamingo, Northfield and Caledonia.

"We are honored that the owners of SEMA and Frontier have chosen to partner with us to serve the customers, employees and markets that they have spent decades developing," said Ben Swenson, CEO of Midwest Machinery Co.

"Combining dealerships with similar values and cultures will make for a seamless transition, and our added resources will ensure our ability to support the products, technology and services we offer well into the future."

The SEMA Equipment and Frontier Ag & Turf locations began operating as Midwest Machinery Co. on Jan. 1, 2022.




