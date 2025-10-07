Midwest Mine Services joins forces with Superior Industries as a full-line dealer in Ohio, offering complete bulk material processing equipment. This partnership enhances support and access to quality products for producers, backed by Midwest Mine Services' reputation for expertise and customer-focused solutions. Visit superior-ind.com for more details.

Superior Industries Inc., a United States-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, has partnered with Midwest Mine Services to represent its full line of equipment throughout Ohio.

With decades of experience serving aggregate and industrial producers, Midwest Mine Services will now offer and support Superior's complete portfolio of crushing, screening, washing and conveying equipment. This includes portable, modular and stationary systems for a wide range of bulk material handling and processing applications.

"Midwest Mine Services has a deep-rooted reputation for expertise and responsiveness, which aligns perfectly with our priorities," said Jeff Gray, Superior's director of sales. "They're hands-on, solutions-focused and invested in the long-term success of their customers."

Superior's partnership with Midwest Mine Services strengthens its dealer network and brings closer access to premium products for producers across Ohio. Known for a commitment to service and engineering-driven support, Midwest Mine Services is poised to bring a new level of value to the region's producers.

