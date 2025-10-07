Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Midwest Mine Services Partners With Superior as Newest Full-Line Dealer

    Midwest Mine Services joins forces with Superior Industries as a full-line dealer in Ohio, offering complete bulk material processing equipment. This partnership enhances support and access to quality products for producers, backed by Midwest Mine Services' reputation for expertise and customer-focused solutions. Visit superior-ind.com for more details.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    Superior Industries


    Midwest Mine logo

    Superior Industries Inc., a United States-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, has partnered with Midwest Mine Services to represent its full line of equipment throughout Ohio.

    With decades of experience serving aggregate and industrial producers, Midwest Mine Services will now offer and support Superior's complete portfolio of crushing, screening, washing and conveying equipment. This includes portable, modular and stationary systems for a wide range of bulk material handling and processing applications.

    "Midwest Mine Services has a deep-rooted reputation for expertise and responsiveness, which aligns perfectly with our priorities," said Jeff Gray, Superior's director of sales. "They're hands-on, solutions-focused and invested in the long-term success of their customers."

    Superior's partnership with Midwest Mine Services strengthens its dealer network and brings closer access to premium products for producers across Ohio. Known for a commitment to service and engineering-driven support, Midwest Mine Services is poised to bring a new level of value to the region's producers.

    For more information, visit superior-ind.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    ODOT Green Lights Cleveland Browns' $2.4B Stadium

    Southeastern Wins Rosie Award, Partners With Flying Horse

    Officials Break Ground On $36M Riverfront Redevelopment

    ODOT Opens New I-270 South to I-70 East Flyover Ramp

    Bobcat Company Invests $4.8 Million to Renovate Bismarck, N.D. Facility

    World Construction Leaders to Spotlight Autonomy, Sustainability, Workforce at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026

    New Hampshire DOT Seeks Public Input in October for 10-Year Transportation Plan

    MnDOT's Hwy 212 Project Nears Completion



     

    Read more about...

    Collaboration Midwest Mine Services LLC Ohio Superior Industries







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147