List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Miller Brothers Wins Bid for County Road 99 Interchange

    Tue June 18, 2024 - Midwest Edition #13
    ODOT


    Construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) on County Road 99 at Interstate 75, in Findlay, will begin this spring.
    Photo courtesy of Ohio DOT
    Construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) on County Road 99 at Interstate 75, in Findlay, will begin this spring.

    Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold is the apparent, successful low bidder for the contract to construct a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at County Road 99 and Interstate 75, in Findlay.

    The successful bid was $30.8 million.

    The contract is expected to be officially awarded once a review of the bidding documents is complete.

    Construction will begin early this spring and conclude in 2026. The specific schedule will be finalized once the contract has officially been awarded.

    "This project ensures the expected economic growth in this area of the county will be supported by the infrastructure," said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

    He cited the support of officials with the city of Findlay and Hancock County as critically important in moving the project forward. "We're grateful to the city and county for seeing the need for a modern interchange design at this location," he said.

    A public meeting to share the construction schedule and traffic impacts will be held in April. Details will be announced when finalized.

    The project will construct an additional bridge to the south of the existing County Road 99 bridge over I-75. The new structure will provide three westbound lanes. Additional improvements will be made along the County Road 99 corridor at the intersections with Technology Drive, Speedway Drive and Ventura Drive. A shared-use path for bike and pedestrian traffic will be constructed along the south side of County Road 99 and will utilize the original bridge structure for crossing over I-75.

    A DDI shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers, which eliminates left turns across traffic and the left-turn traffic signal phase. The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free-flow movement to the ramps.

    For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Idaho, Wyoming Working On Teton Pass Road Repairs

    Ohio's Akron Beltway Project Is Largest in District 4 History

    Lindy Leads I-79 'S Bend' Project in Pennsylvania

    Seven Ways Tech Is Turbocharging Warehouses, Factories

    Hyundai Adds Four New Models to HX-A Compact Excavator Product Line

    American Pavement Specialists Paves Way in New England, Beyond

    McCann Industries Focuses On Investing to Support Road Building Contractor

    McCoy Group, SkillBridge Partner to Assist With Training



     

    Read more about...

    Diverging Diamond Interchange Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA