Photo courtesy of Ohio DOT Construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) on County Road 99 at Interstate 75, in Findlay, will begin this spring.

Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold is the apparent, successful low bidder for the contract to construct a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at County Road 99 and Interstate 75, in Findlay.

The successful bid was $30.8 million.

The contract is expected to be officially awarded once a review of the bidding documents is complete.

Construction will begin early this spring and conclude in 2026. The specific schedule will be finalized once the contract has officially been awarded.

"This project ensures the expected economic growth in this area of the county will be supported by the infrastructure," said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

He cited the support of officials with the city of Findlay and Hancock County as critically important in moving the project forward. "We're grateful to the city and county for seeing the need for a modern interchange design at this location," he said.

A public meeting to share the construction schedule and traffic impacts will be held in April. Details will be announced when finalized.

The project will construct an additional bridge to the south of the existing County Road 99 bridge over I-75. The new structure will provide three westbound lanes. Additional improvements will be made along the County Road 99 corridor at the intersections with Technology Drive, Speedway Drive and Ventura Drive. A shared-use path for bike and pedestrian traffic will be constructed along the south side of County Road 99 and will utilize the original bridge structure for crossing over I-75.

A DDI shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers, which eliminates left turns across traffic and the left-turn traffic signal phase. The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free-flow movement to the ramps.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.

Today's top stories