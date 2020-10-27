--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Miller Formless Expands, Acquires MBW Slipform Paver Models C-101, CG-200

Tue October 27, 2020 - Midwest Edition #22
Miller Formless announced it has acquired the MBW slipform paver models C-101 and CG-200. MBW slipform paver model CG-200 MBW slipform paver model C-101


Miller Formless announced it has acquired the MBW slipform paver models C-101 and CG-200. Miller Formless is a provider of concrete slip form paving machines and other products.

"In an effort to expand market share and continue our corporate growth strategies we saw this small paver as an excellent opportunity to add a quality machine to our existing line of products," said Darick L. Franzen, vice president of business development, North America.

Miller Formless is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in business in 2020.

MBW, since 1967, has been a provider of compaction products and concrete finishing equipment.

"Miller Formless has the reputation, knowledge and experience in the slipform paving industry to take this well-developed product and bring it to another level of productivity and professionalism," said Andrew Multerer, CEO/president of MBW Inc. "It is bittersweet for MBW because we have a deep and rich history with the paver, but in our hearts, we know that Miller Formless has the core focus for the slipform paving world and MBW's core focus is on compaction and concrete finishing."

The C-101 and CG-200 will be added to the growing line of products manufactured by Miller Formless. These two machines will be added to the other six different products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements. Its machines are currently in use throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia.

For more information, visit millerformless.com.



