Miller Formless announced that Jeff Duchrow has joined its ranks as the new vice president of finance and administration.

Duchrow will utilize his more than 15 years of expertise in corporate finance to oversee the company's accounting, finance and administrative functions.

"We are very excited to have Jeff be a part of our leadership team here at Miller Formless," said Tom Uutala, principal of Miller Formless. "His broad knowledge of corporate finance, paired with his valuable managerial experience, will help to bolster our corporate growth strategies for the future."

Duchrow began his career in finance in 2005 as an accountant for Rockwell Automation, a Fortune 500 company and worldwide leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. He rose through the ranks over the years, all the while honing his knowledge of financial reporting, forecasting, internal controls, project accounting, system implementations and process improvements. His career at Rockwell Automation culminated in a role as finance manager of the company's North America Systems and Solutions Business, where he exceled in leading diverse international teams of financial professionals, according to the company.

"I am excited to be joining the team here at Miller Formless and am looking forward to being a vital part of this longstanding, locally owned company," Duchrow said. "Spending years with a large global organization has given me a skill set that is aligned to helping a growth-minded business like this reach the next level of its strategic vision. I firmly believe that Miller Formless is positioned for tremendous growth, both domestically and internationally."

For more information, visit www.millerformless.com.

