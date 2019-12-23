--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Minnesota Construction Industry Releases Its 2019-2020 Assessment

Mon December 23, 2019 - Midwest Edition #26
Minnesota AGC



Associated General Contractors of Minnesota released the 2019-2020 Minnesota Construction Industry Assessment results. This annual survey solicits the input of contractor, material supplier, architect and engineering firms in Minnesota regarding current and future trajectories of the commercial construction market.

"The Minnesota construction industry appears poised to embark upon another strong season heading into 2020," said Tim Worke, CEO. "Contractors and other industry partners continue to report strong challenges sourcing adequate and skilled workforce. This will no doubt cause a downward drag on overall performance and delivery of construction services. These survey results affirm recent past responses for the industry in the Minnesota marketplace"

Key findings of the assessment:

  • There is general optimism regarding the strength of the Minnesota commercial construction market heading into 2020.
  • All sectors of the construction services industry report significant challenges sourcing workforce. These challenges extend to both seasonal craft workforce and professional office staff. The continued degradation of workforce skills is a growing concern as new workers enter the industry.
  • Technology advancement is the number one factor expected to positively influence the construction industry across all industry sectors. Contractors appear poised to implement more technology solutions to counteract workforce challenges.
About AGC of Minnesota

Organized in 1919, AGC of Minnesota is the first recognized chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America. The association is a trusted resource for information dissemination, labor relations, education and training, and for advocacy on important industry-related issues. The diverse and collective knowledge of AGC of Minnesota is powerful and impacts the building and highway construction industries throughout the state.



