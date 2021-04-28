MnDOT’s multi-year Twin Ports Interchange project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.

More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota's roads and bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.

In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction program.

"Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state," said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. "Although Minnesota's transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year's construction program demonstrates MnDOT's commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people."

Highlights of this year's program in northwest Minnesota (MnDOT District 2):

Reduced Conflict Intersections (RCI's) will be constructed on Hwy 2 west of Bemidji, improving safety and access between Beltrami County Road 14, in Wilton, and Beltrami County Road 9.

A Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) is scheduled to be constructed on Hwy 2 near Marcoux Corner, improving safety at the intersection with Hwy 32.

Resurface Hwy 59 from Winger to Erskine creating a longer lasting road and improve pedestrian crossings in Winger.

Resurface 15.6 mi. of Highway 200 near the south shore of Leech Lake, replacing two culverts, widening shoulders and adding turn lanes to improve drainage and safety while creating a longer lasting road.

Other project highlights from around the state:

Completing the Interstate 35W/I-94 project in Minneapolis in fall 2021. This project along a 2.5-mi. stretch of I-35W began in August 2017 and includes rebuilding 11 bridges and repairing four more; installing new pavement on the 50-year-old freeway; building MnPASS lanes near downtown and a bus station at Lake Street for better transit service; and adding wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges.

Beginning pavement repair and resurfacing in St. Paul on I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard and on I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue. Work includes resurfacing ramps and frontage roads, repairing bridges, fixing drainage and making ADA improvements and sidewalk improvements.

Beginning significant work on the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth. This multi-year project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.

Reconstructing Highway 10 in Elk River between Simonet Drive and Lowell Avenue; adding a multi-use trail; and improving access at Proctor Avenue.

Resurfacing Highway 87 from Frazee to Becker/Wadena County Line. Project includes 26 mi. of resurfacing; widening shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen; and replacing bridge/box culverts east of Frazee.

Expanding 12.5 mi. of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna from two lanes to four lanes to improve capacity, safety, travel times and access. When finished in 2022, this project will complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester.

Resurfacing Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13 in Waterville and reconstructing through Madison Lake. This project will improve sidewalks and crossings; update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements; modify access and turn lanes; and improve county road lighting.

Realigning Highway 12 and reconstructing Highway 40, including adding two new bridges to facilitate a new railroad line (Willmar Wye) on the west side of Willmar.

"Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans' patience and understanding," Anderson Kelliher said. "Remember, we're all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving."

For more information, visit mndot.gov.

