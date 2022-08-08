Our Main Office
Mon August 08, 2022 - Midwest Edition #16
The $350 million I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project includes adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in September, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business and less vehicle congestion.
For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us.