Minnesota's $350M I-94 Maple Grove Project Nears Finish

Mon August 08, 2022 - Midwest Edition #16
Minnesota Department of Transportation


The $350 million I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project includes adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in September, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business and less vehicle congestion.

For more information, visit dot.state.mn.us.

Crews and equipment work in sync as they pave the new third eastbound lane between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty. Concrete is delivered in the front end and newly paved lanes are seen on the back end. (Andrew Borders, MnDOT field inspector photo)
Concrete must remain under 90 degrees when delivered to the work site for paving. This requires the use of cold water in the mixing process in summer and warm water in the cooler months when temperatures dip below freezing. (Andrew Borders, MnDOT field inspector photo)
Both directions of I-94 continue to use the westbound side of the interstate. Motorists will shift back onto the new eastbound lanes in mid-August, which includes the opening of the Enfield rest area. Motorists will continue to encounter periodic lane closures on both directions of I-94 as work operations wrap up through October. (Andrew Borders, MnDOT field inspector photo)
Crews seal seams between the sections of arch pipe at the Otter Creek bridge. (Andrew Borders, MnDOT field inspector photo)
A crane lifts a box culvert section into place at the Silver Creek under eastbound I-94. (Andrew Borders, MnDOT field inspector photo)




