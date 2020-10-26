The elected, three member Mississippi Transportation Commission announced Oct. 23 that it had awarded contracts for 13 maintenance projects throughout the state. Overseeing the work will be the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), which maintains and enhances road, bridge and rail infrastructure.

The commission vests oversight of Mississippi's transportation resources and represents three geographic areas in the state: southern, central and northern.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $22.5 million contract to C.E.C. Inc. , of Lafayette, La., for a bridge rehabilitation project on MS Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County.

, of Lafayette, La., for a bridge rehabilitation project on MS Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County. A $510,048 contract to Sunbelt Sealing Inc. , of Jackson, Miss., for bridge joint repairs on various routes in District 7.

, of Jackson, Miss., for bridge joint repairs on various routes in District 7. A $2.7 million contract to Huey P. Stockstill LLC , of Picayune, Miss., for paving projects on MS Rt. 603 for 6 mi., MS Rt. 53 for 7 mi. and MS Rt. 43 for 10 mi. in Hancock and Pearl River counties. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

, of Picayune, Miss., for paving projects on MS Rt. 603 for 6 mi., MS Rt. 53 for 7 mi. and MS Rt. 43 for 10 mi. in Hancock and Pearl River counties. The project was funded by lottery proceeds. A $1.2 million contract to Dunn Roadbuilders LLC , of Laurel, Miss., for an 8-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 29 from JP Gaddy Road to Ellisville in Jones County. It, too, was paid for by lottery proceeds.

, of Laurel, Miss., for an 8-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 29 from JP Gaddy Road to Ellisville in Jones County. It, too, was paid for by lottery proceeds. An $841,931 contract went to W.E. Blain & Sons Inc., of Mount Olive, Miss., for a 5-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 37 from County Road 80 to State Route 35 in Smith County and also was funded through the state's lottery.

In Mississippi's Central Transportation District:

A $300,119 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates Inc. , of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge repair project on U.S. Highway 49 over Abiachia Creek in Holmes County.

, of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge repair project on U.S. Highway 49 over Abiachia Creek in Holmes County. A $1.4 million contract went to Midway Construction Inc. , of Roxie, Miss., for a slide repair project on U.S. Highway 61 approximately 3 mi. north of the county line in Jefferson County.

, of Roxie, Miss., for a slide repair project on U.S. Highway 61 approximately 3 mi. north of the county line in Jefferson County. A $545,711 contract was awarded to Atwood Fence Company Inc. , of Kosciusko, Miss., for guardrail replacements on various routes in District 5.

, of Kosciusko, Miss., for guardrail replacements on various routes in District 5. A $937,591 contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi Inc. , of Richland, Miss., for a 3-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 39 from MS Rt. 854 to the Kemper County line in Lauderdale County. The money for project came from lottery proceeds.

, of Richland, Miss., for a 3-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 39 from MS Rt. 854 to the Kemper County line in Lauderdale County. The money for project came from lottery proceeds. Another $1.2 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for a 4-mi. paving project on U.S. Highway 80 from the Rankin County line to MS Rt. 13 in Scott County. The funds came via the state lottery.

Awarded contracts in the Northern Transportation District included:

Six million dollars to Century Construction Group Inc. , of Tupelo, Miss., for a bridge replacement project on MS Rt. 172 at Little Yellow Creek and Ellington Branch in Tishomingo County.

, of Tupelo, Miss., for a bridge replacement project on MS Rt. 172 at Little Yellow Creek and Ellington Branch in Tishomingo County. A $367,706 contract was awarded to Shackelford Construction & Hauling LLC , of Yazoo City, Miss., for railroad crossing improvements on MS Rt. 706 in Sidon in Leflore County.

, of Yazoo City, Miss., for railroad crossing improvements on MS Rt. 706 in Sidon in Leflore County. A $5 million contract was awarded to APAC for a 14-mi. paving project on MS Rt. 6 from State Route 178 to Nettleton in Lee County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

The Mississippi commission also ratified three emergency contracts to repair storm damage in the Northern Transportation District: