The $79 million U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass project in Mississippi aims to divert hazardous traffic away from residential areas, enhance overall driving conditions and create a continuous four-lane divided facility.

MDOT photo The $79 million project runs from State Route 1 to the Mississippi River Bridge and provides cement stabilization and paving for approximately 7 mi. of the newly constructed bypass.

Expected to be completed by September 2025, the second phase of the U.S. 82 Greenville Bypass project is moving forward in western Mississippi ahead of schedule. The $79 million project runs from State Route 1 to the Mississippi River Bridge and provides cement stabilization and paving for approximately 7 mi. of the newly constructed bypass.

"The bypass will remove vehicles carrying chemicals and other hazardous products from the residential and business community along U.S. 82 in Greenville," said Andy McNair, Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) District 3 engineer. "The project will alleviate traffic and improve overall driving conditions throughout Washington County. It's anticipated that approximately 800 large trucks per day will be diverted to the overpass. From a broader perspective, with the completion of the project, U.S. 82 will become a nearly continuous four-lane divided facility across the state."

Construction includes the installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) components consisting of cameras, dynamic message boards and fiber, which is currently being laid along the length of the project. Groundbreaking for Phase II took place in April 2024, with Eutaw Construction of Madison serving as the general contractor.

"Eutaw excels at moving/processing large volumes of earthwork in a timely manner, which was the driving force on Phase I," said McNair. "They are also open to working with MDOT when a problem arises to keep the project moving."

McNair noted that motorists won't be significantly affected during construction.

"The entire project is new construction, so there is minimal impact to the traveling public. The west end of Phase II and the east end of Phase I will go from a four-lane divided highway to head-to-head traffic to tie the new alignment to existing U.S. 82.

"Drivers should continue exercising caution when traveling the project, as crews work to complete Phase I. They should be prepared to slow down, pay attention to signage and stay alert for crews, so we may complete this project as quickly and safely as possible."

As of early December, crews were patching on Bridge F over Main Canal. Guardrail is being installed on Bridge G at Haxton Road and Bridge H at Flannagan Road, to open to traffic.

"This is part of Phase I," said McNair. "Crews are installing right-of-way fence and cable barrier throughout the project, and asphalt operations are continuing as weather permits. Phase I work under way includes paving as weather allows and guardrail being installed at Bridge A on State Route 454.

"We anticipate opening it to traffic soon. Crews also are installing conduit, along with high and low mast pole foundations. Cable barrier, signposts and right-of-way fence installation is slated to begin later."

Haxton Road and SR454 are already serving traffic, with Flannagan Road expected to open by the end of 2024. All the earthwork, drainage and bridges are complete, and most of the project has three of the four lifts of asphalt.

According to Luke McMahen, Michael Baker International project engineer, more than 2.6 million yds. of borrow had to be hauled in a timely fashion.

"Eutaw had to keep the drainage and bridge work progressing west, while also chemically treating the top two lifts. Eutaw began this project with a great plan and was able to stick to it. They were able to use the project as their haul road. This greatly reduced the damage to local roads from truck traffic."

Phase II construction began in March 2024. One issue for crews was the poor condition of the existing material. A solution was found by mixing an additional 12 in. with cement.

Regarding the paving process, "We didn't reinvent the wheel, just started east and worked west with operations," McMahen explained. "These were normal paving operations and guardrail installation, as with any other project."

Equipment on the job includes bulldozers, mixers, cranes, pavers, excavators, off-road trucks, tractors and pans, belly dumps, tandems and cement trucks. Borrow and asphalt are the chief materials being used.

As for the elements, said McMahen, "The rain to start 2022 had some effect on the project initially, but great weather since then has fortunately allowed Eutaw to make up for it."

The first phase, at a cost of $137 million, provided 9 mi. of four-lane highway from State Route 1 to Leland in Washington County. For Phase II, the two major items remaining include paving the surface lift and tying into the existing U.S. 82 at the Mississippi River Bridge.

According to MDOT, once complete, the bypass will significantly alleviate traffic and improve driving conditions throughout the area. For McNair, it's an honor to be involved in a project that will serve commuters well into the future.

"The Greenville Bypass is more than a road, it's an investment in mobility and safety. By reducing congestion and improving travel efficiency, this project will serve motorists not just today, but will ensure a safer, smoother and more reliable journey for future generations. As an engineer, that's what it's all about — producing the best possible product for the people of Mississippi."  CEG

