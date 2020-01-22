--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Missouri Awards Contract for Blanchette Bridge Project

Wed January 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #2
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission


The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded KCI Construction Company a $33 million contract for the rehabilitation of the eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge between St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

The commission awarded the contract at its monthly meeting in Jefferson City, Mo., on Jan. 8. KCI Construction Company submitted the lowest bid in the amount of $32.9 million.

KCI Construction Company will make a variety of repairs including replacing expansion joints; repairing the steel structure; sealing the bridge deck; and full paint replacement. The majority of repairs will be from April 2020 through November 2020.

The entire project will be completed by late fall 2021. Additional information regarding timelines will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, visit modot.org/interstate-70-blanchette-missouri-river-bridge-project.



