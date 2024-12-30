Missouri DOT prequalifies teams for the Improve I-70 Project, aiming to add a third lane in each direction. Teams, including Ames Construction and Capital Paving, will submit proposals in 2025 for a potential spring contract selection.

Shutterstock/Rex Wholster photo

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has received Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from teams interested in competing for the contract to design and construct the third project of MoDOT's statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa will add a third lane each direction on Interstate 70 from just west of MO Route 7 in Blue Springs to just east of Johnson Drive in Odessa. The project also includes interchange improvements at MO 131 in Odessa.

Missouri's FY2024 budget from the general assembly signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 mi. of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

The pre-qualified teams are as follows:

Ames Construction — Ames Construction with designers Parsons Transportation Group

Capital – HDR — Capital Paving and Construction and Michels Road and Stone with designers HDR Engineering and TranSystems

Improve 70 Alliance — Emery Sapp & Sons and Clarkson Construction with designers HNTB and Bartlett and West

MasTec Design-Build Team — William Charles Construction Company LLC and Koss Construction Company with designers T.Y. Lin International and Horner and Shifrin

Radmacher-Ideker Joint Venture — Radmacher Brothers Excavating Inc. and Ideker with designers Wilson and Company Inc.

MoDOT will issue the request for proposals in January 2025 to these teams to work through development of their design-build proposals for the project. The department will work through the procurement process with these teams, who will submit their proposal for the potential selection of the winning contract in spring 2025. Construction could start as early as summer 2025. There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team.

Design-build is a project delivery method that combines both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources.

The project goals are as follows:

Deliver the project by Dec. 31, 2028, within the program budget.

Provide an additional lane of travel in each direction on I-70 from Blue Springs to Odessa.

Modernize I-70 while improving the existing pavement, bridges and interchanges to enhance safety and mobility.

Minimize construction impacts with a focus on work zone safety, communication and construction staging while maintaining mobility.

Provide expanded employment opportunities while developing and using a diverse workforce.

For more information, call 888/ASK-MODOT (275/6636) or visit modot.org.

