List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Missouri DOT Names Prequalified Teams for Third Improve I-70 Project

    Missouri DOT prequalifies teams for the Improve I-70 Project, aiming to add a third lane in each direction. Teams, including Ames Construction and Capital Paving, will submit proposals in 2025 for a potential spring contract selection.

    Mon December 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #1
    MoDOT


    Shutterstock/Rex Wholster photo

    The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has received Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from teams interested in competing for the contract to design and construct the third project of MoDOT's statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa will add a third lane each direction on Interstate 70 from just west of MO Route 7 in Blue Springs to just east of Johnson Drive in Odessa. The project also includes interchange improvements at MO 131 in Odessa.

    Missouri's FY2024 budget from the general assembly signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 mi. of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

    The pre-qualified teams are as follows:

    • Ames Construction — Ames Construction with designers Parsons Transportation Group
    • Capital – HDR — Capital Paving and Construction and Michels Road and Stone with designers HDR Engineering and TranSystems
    • Improve 70 Alliance — Emery Sapp & Sons and Clarkson Construction with designers HNTB and Bartlett and West
    • MasTec Design-Build Team — William Charles Construction Company LLC and Koss Construction Company with designers T.Y. Lin International and Horner and Shifrin
    • Radmacher-Ideker Joint Venture — Radmacher Brothers Excavating Inc. and Ideker with designers Wilson and Company Inc.

    MoDOT will issue the request for proposals in January 2025 to these teams to work through development of their design-build proposals for the project. The department will work through the procurement process with these teams, who will submit their proposal for the potential selection of the winning contract in spring 2025. Construction could start as early as summer 2025. There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team.

    Design-build is a project delivery method that combines both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources.

    The project goals are as follows:

    • Deliver the project by Dec. 31, 2028, within the program budget.
    • Provide an additional lane of travel in each direction on I-70 from Blue Springs to Odessa.
    • Modernize I-70 while improving the existing pavement, bridges and interchanges to enhance safety and mobility.
    • Minimize construction impacts with a focus on work zone safety, communication and construction staging while maintaining mobility.
    • Provide expanded employment opportunities while developing and using a diverse workforce.

    For more information, call 888/ASK-MODOT (275/6636) or visit modot.org.




    Today's top stories

    ODOT Oversees $32.6M SR21 Rehabilitation

    NYC Department of Design and Construction 'Got Stuff Done' in 2024

    SEPTA Builds Major Transportation Center

    VIDEO: NCDOT Plans Major Road Upgrades in Wilmington Over Next Several Years

    Construction Industry Optimistically Preparing for New Year Ahead

    National Equipment League — Heavy Equipment Operation as a Professional Sport — Launches Season Two

    Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Will Host Free Trade Show in January

    NCCER Celebrates Construction Education Programs, Products in 2024



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Missouri Missouri Department of Transportation