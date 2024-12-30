Construction Equipment Guide
Missouri DOT prequalifies teams for the Improve I-70 Project, aiming to add a third lane in each direction. Teams, including Ames Construction and Capital Paving, will submit proposals in 2025 for a potential spring contract selection.
Mon December 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #1
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has received Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) from teams interested in competing for the contract to design and construct the third project of MoDOT's statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa will add a third lane each direction on Interstate 70 from just west of MO Route 7 in Blue Springs to just east of Johnson Drive in Odessa. The project also includes interchange improvements at MO 131 in Odessa.
Missouri's FY2024 budget from the general assembly signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to build a third lane of Interstate 70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and add three lanes in each direction on approximately 200 mi. of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
The pre-qualified teams are as follows:
MoDOT will issue the request for proposals in January 2025 to these teams to work through development of their design-build proposals for the project. The department will work through the procurement process with these teams, who will submit their proposal for the potential selection of the winning contract in spring 2025. Construction could start as early as summer 2025. There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team.
Design-build is a project delivery method that combines both the design and construction phases into one contract. The selected contract team completes the design and construction in parallel instead of in succession, which saves time and resources.
The project goals are as follows:
For more information, call 888/ASK-MODOT (275/6636) or visit modot.org.