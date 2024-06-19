Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission logo

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for the Southeast District during its regular meeting on June 5. Contracts include bridge and culvert replacements; pavement improvements; lighting improvements; and slope repairs.

Contracts included the following:

A $4,178,375 contract was awarded to Joe's Bridge & Grading Inc., for the following bridge and culvert replacements: A bridge replacement on Route HH over Drainage Ditch No. 85 in Pemiscot County, A bridge replacement on Route K over Main Ditch District No. 8 in Pemiscot County, A bridge replacement on Route O over Pemiscot Bayou in Pemiscot County, and; A bridge replacement and two culvert replacements on Route A 3 mi. north of Senath, Mo., in Dunklin County.

A $5,250,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company LLC, for pavement improvements on Route 221 from Route 67 to Route 21 in St. Francois and Iron counties.

A $1,118,332 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for pavement improvements on Route B from the Perryville city limits to Route KK in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.

A $1,532,103 contract was awarded to Gerstner Electric Inc., for closed circuit television installation along various routes in the Southeast District.

A $4,795,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company LLC, for pavement improvements on Route 51 from Route 91 to Route 60 in Bollinger and Stoddard counties.

A $1,510,875 contract was awarded to Koch Electric Inc., for lighting improvements along various routes throughout the Southeast District.

A $147,897 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC, for a slope repair on Route 5 at Bryant Creek in Douglas County.

A $58,800 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for a culvert replacement on Route HH at County Road 609 in New Madrid County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

