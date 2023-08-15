The Logisnext Lift Link telematics solution offers comprehensive fleet-wide insights and is compatible with various types of material handling equipment – from warehouse products to electric and internal combustion forklifts.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading manufacturer and provider of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced the launch of Lift Link, a full-featured telematics solution for material handling equipment.

With Lift Link, businesses receive access to precise and actionable data delivered in real-time, allowing them to more effectively operate their fleet, while maximizing uptime and usage.

The Logisnext Lift Link telematics solution offers comprehensive fleet-wide insights and is compatible with various types of material handling equipment — from warehouse products to electric and internal combustion forklifts. This versatile solution equips customers with an array of capabilities, including the ability to:

Manage/limit forklift usage to only authorized operators.

Use existing employee badges (proximity cards) or PIN codes.

Enforce the completion of pre-operation forklift inspections.

Improve driver behaviors utilizing impact detection and management.

Real-time capture of forklift hour meters and usage (engine, travel, lift, etc.).

Automated notification of exception events to include failed pre-operation inspections and impacts.

Track important planned maintenance milestones to aid on-time planned maintenance service.

Communicate with operators with two-way communication.

Optional: Speed monitoring (available on select equipment), external alarm, location tracking and load sensing

"We are excited to introduce the Lift Link telematics solution, which represents Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas significant advancement in connectivity and fleet management," said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president of Sales and Aftermarket Services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "With Lift Link, our customers can harness the power of real-time data to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency and ensure a safer work environment."

With Lift Link, customers can choose between a factory-installed or field retrofit option across Logisnext's material handling equipment — Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich warehouse products and UniCarriers forklifts — in addition to competitive equipment. Customers will benefit from one solution that can be used across their entire fleet.

For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext/solutions/fleet-solutions

