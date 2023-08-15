Our Main Office
Tue August 15, 2023 - National Edition
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading manufacturer and provider of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, announced the launch of Lift Link, a full-featured telematics solution for material handling equipment.
With Lift Link, businesses receive access to precise and actionable data delivered in real-time, allowing them to more effectively operate their fleet, while maximizing uptime and usage.
The Logisnext Lift Link telematics solution offers comprehensive fleet-wide insights and is compatible with various types of material handling equipment — from warehouse products to electric and internal combustion forklifts. This versatile solution equips customers with an array of capabilities, including the ability to:
"We are excited to introduce the Lift Link telematics solution, which represents Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas significant advancement in connectivity and fleet management," said Jerry Sytsma, executive vice president of Sales and Aftermarket Services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "With Lift Link, our customers can harness the power of real-time data to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency and ensure a safer work environment."
With Lift Link, customers can choose between a factory-installed or field retrofit option across Logisnext's material handling equipment — Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich warehouse products and UniCarriers forklifts — in addition to competitive equipment. Customers will benefit from one solution that can be used across their entire fleet.
For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/en/logisnext/solutions/fleet-solutions