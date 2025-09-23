MnDOT provides an update on Hwy 60 Lake Crystal construction, including ongoing work such as grading, paving and bridge maintenance. Completion set for mid-October, with future plans focused on safety, accessibility and street improvements. Visit MnDOT's website for live construction updates.

MnDOT photo The $18.4 million project includes reconstructing Hwy 60 from west of the south junction with Blue Earth County Road 20 to east of Lakeview Road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released an update on its Hwy 60 through Lake Crystal project. The following work is happening on the project now:

• grading and base work is under way for curbs, median and pavement;

• paving on the east half of the project will start soon;

• bridge steel beams are being painted;

• crews are working on guardrail installation, lighting and seeding; and

• all utility work is complete.

Completion is expected in mid-October, weather permitting.

Following a transportation study of Hwy 60 through Lake Crystal, a roadway design concept was developed that reflects the current and future transportation needs identified by the city of Lake Crystal, local residents and businesses and other project stakeholders. Construction in 2025 will improve the pavement, safety, traffic flow, accessibility, and bicycle/pedestrian accommodations.

The $18.4 million project includes:

• Reconstructing Hwy 60 from west of the south junction with Blue Earth County Road 20 to east of Lakeview Road;

• coordinating with the city of Lake Crystal to replace utilities including storm sewer and portions of water main and sanitary;

• adding a westbound median acceleration lane at Main Street;

• constructing a pedestrian trail (with concrete barrier) along the south side of Hwy 60 from Cemetery Road to Lakeview Road;

• repairing the bridge over Co. Rd. 6;

• updating lighting; and

• modifying accesses.

To watch live construction progress online, visit dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60lakecrystal/index.html.

