New Cat 140 GC Motor Grader Produces High Performance at Low Cost Per Hour

The new Cat 140 GC motor grader is designed to combine high performance with low owning and operating costs. The 140 GC's powerful Cat C7.1 engine, 6F/3R automatic power-shift transmission (which eliminates the inching pedal), and precisely designed hydraulic system ensure balanced performance in all operating situations. An ECO operating mode and demand-fan reduce fuel consumption, and extended maintenance intervals further reduce operating costs. Operators of all skill levels quickly achieve high production with the 140 GC, and options that include adjustable seats and efficient heating/cooling systems guarantee comfort.

With 45 years of refinement, the 140 GC's conventional steering wheel and lever controls are familiar to operators and ensure positive control. The control console adjusts to the operator's preference, and the powerful heating and cooling system option dehumidifies and pressurizes the cab, while circulating fresh air to seal out dust and keep windows clear. Seat upgrades include mechanical or air suspension; static seat is standard.

The 140 GC's standard no-spin differential activates with no operator input to increase traction in poor ground conditions and to protect drive-train components from damage. The all-wheel-drive option provides added performance in rough terrain or poor underfoot conditions. Optimized machine balance ensures maximum drawbar power to the ground. Adding the 14-ft. (4.3 m) moldboard option offers more road coverage. The optional Digital Blade Slope Meter takes the guesswork out of slope control and keeps the job site safer by eliminating manual grade checks. Cat Detect with Vision System (optional) uses a rearview camera to show a wide view behind the machine.

Premium Features