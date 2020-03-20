New Line of Cat Backhoe Loaders Deliver Improved Performance and Better Fuel Efficiency

A redesigned operator display incorporates analog machine gauges with a color LCD information display that is soft key controlled for simple navigation.

Five new backhoe loader models build on the success of the popular F2 series

Caterpillar announces five new backhoe loader models operating in the 14-f.t and 15-ft. size classes. Building on the success of the Cat F2 Series backhoe loaders, the new line consists of the Cat 415, 416, 420, 420 XE and 430 models, replacing the 415F2, 416F2, 420F2, 420F2 IT and 430F2 machines, respectively. The new Cat backhoe loaders offer similar model platforms throughout the line to deliver component commonality and operating similarities throughout range. These machines display the new Cat trade dress and nomenclature, which removes model suffixes.

A redesigned operator display incorporates analog machine gauges with a color LCD information display that is soft key controlled for simple navigation. Informational icon pop-ups offer quick navigation between operating modes, while full text diagnostic descriptions simplify machine troubleshooting and maintenance. The redesigned security system disables the engine, transmission and hydraulic system until a valid passcode is entered via the LCD operator control screen or a machine-specific Bluetooth key is detected. As with the F2 Series, pilot controls are standard on the 420 and 430 and optional on the 415 and 416 models. New seat controls and touchscreen LCD operator display are now standard on the 420 XE.

More Efficiency

The Cat C3.6 engine that powers the new backhoe loaders meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards. The engine consists of a service-free Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emission solution with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) for the 416 – 430 models, while the 415 backhoe loader requires only the DPF to meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 requirements, avoiding the need for DEF. The DPF is designed to deliver reliable operation throughout the machine's service life.

Lowering operating costs, the new engine delivers up to 10 percent improved fuel economy compared to the F2 Series engine. All models in the new backhoe loader line feature standard four-wheel drive with rear differential lock for improved traction in poor ground conditions.

Selectable power management modes on the 420, 420 XE and 430 models offer the choice of Standard Mode engine performance for increased fuel savings or Standard Plus Mode to boost machine performance by maximizing backhoe implement speeds. These models also feature adjustable auxiliary hydraulic flow on the loader, so the operator can fine-tune machine hydraulics to power attachments like brooms and hydraulic angling snow pushes. The 420 – 430 models now come standard with powershift transmission for easier on-the-go gear shifting and spring applied hydraulically released (SAHR) parking brake.

All new models offer adjustable auxiliary hydraulic flow to the backhoe, so machine hydraulics can be fine-tuned to meet the operating specifications of hammer, thumb and auger attachments. To increase machine utilization, the new Cat line can be equipped from the factory or as a field installed kit with an optional Integrated Tool Carrier (IT) loader coupler for fast tool changes. These new backhoe loaders are compatible with F2 series attachments, eliminating the need to purchase new attachments, lowering operating costs.

Offering remote data monitoring through VisionLink, the latest Cat Product Link comes standard on these new models to maximize machine uptime. Customers can customize machine operating data gathered like fuel usage, scheduled service reminders and fault code alerts, to meet specific needs for improved fleet management.

Enhanced 420 XE Performance

New boom cylinders on the 420 XE, as well as the 420, offer up to 15 percent more boom lift capability to elevate operating performance. Seat-mounted controls on the 420 XE swivel with the operator to control loader and backhoe functions for more ergonomic and comfortable operation. This arrangement enables Dual Mode for more efficient machine repositioning. Dual Mode also allows the operator to sit at an offset angle while controlling the machine for improved visibility.

Built with single-tilt loader arms, the new 420 XE features electronic loader controls that enable selectable parallel lift for increased material retention in loading applications. Programmable loader kickout and return-to-dig is easily set via the LCD operator display with touchscreen control and takes the guesswork out of the equation when loader height and bucket angle adjustments are critical.