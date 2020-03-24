The new Cat GRADE with 3D system delivers incredible accuracy and efficiency, while improving productivity.

The new Cat GRADE with 3D for motor graders allows contractors to realize the improved grading efficiency, accuracy and productivity of automated grading systems without the limitations associated with GPS masts. The new integrated mastless grade system can be installed and calibrated at the factory on new machine orders or as a field retrofit for existing models in customers' fleets. Retrofit kits are available for pre- and post-2019 M Series models equipped with or without the Attachment Ready Option (ARO).

Previous GPS systems for motor graders required 6-ft. tall (1.8-m) masts mounted to the ends of the moldboard, exposing the components to potential damage and theft. The antennas/receivers were often removed and installed daily, limiting the machine's time in the dirt, and the masts limited the blade's range of motion. The masts also limited the types of applications for the motor grader.

With GNSS antenna/receivers mounted on the cab and front chassis of the motor grader, the new Cat GRADE with 3D system offers a factory installed solution that significantly reduces the potential for component damage and theft as well as eliminates the need for daily removal. Removing the masts and cables deliver maximum productivity and full range of motion for the moldboard.

The new Cat GRADE with 3D system delivers incredible accuracy and efficiency, while improving productivity. By offering automatic blade control, the system reduces manual operator inputs and allows operators to be more productive. E-Fence comes from the factory for Cat GRADE with 3D. When activated, E-Fence prevents the moldboard from contacting the tires and ladder and prevents the circle from potentially damaging the link bar.

With the new Cat GRADE with 3D, no longer do contractors need to dedicate one machine to GPS. Cat motor graders equipped with the new mastless system can work on a broad range of applications, including bank slope, cutting passes, mixing materials, ditch building, clearing and back slope, and high slope.

Production of the new GRADE system will begin in the second half of 2020. For more information about the new Cat Grade with 3D, contact your local Cat dealer or visit: https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/technology/grade/grade/103580.html.