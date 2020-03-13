ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020 Closes a Day Early After Another Successful Week

Amid growing concerns regarding the COVID-19/Coronavirus global pandemic, the organizers of ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020 have made the decision to err on the side of caution and wrap up North America's largest construction trade show one day early.

Following the lead of the NBA, NHL, NCAA and numerous other governing bodies that preside over events attended en masse by large amounts of people, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (ConExpo's showrunner) made the call to close ConExpo early in light of the travel restrictions put in place by President Trump and the changing corporate travel policies nationwide in response to the virus.

The decision was made in concert by AEM, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the office of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Despite the early closure, ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020 was still a major success packed with exciting new product reveals, important business news and many opportunities to mingle with industry insiders and make connections. Advance registration for this year's show was well ahead of the last event, which was held in 2017. According to AEM, more than 130,000 people were expected to attend ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020, which featured booths and demonstrations from approximately 2,300 companies.

"We thank our exhibitors, attendees, vendors and the city of Las Vegas for its support throughout this week," AEM said in a release.

Stay tuned as Construction Equipment Guide's unrivaled coverage of ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020 continues over the coming weeks.