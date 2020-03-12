Dynapac MF2500CS with IMIX Technology - The Next Level of Homogeneous Material Transfer

The augers in the hopper pushes the large particles, which are stagnant at the colder outer sections on the material hopper towards the middle of the conveyor to join the main flow.

At ConExpo-Con/Agg, Dynapac will launch the much-awaited IMIX system for asphalt paving, eliminating temperature and material segregation.

Highly versatile durable belt system, intelligent operator assistance systems and flexibility to configure the machine for the right application makes the Dynapac MF2500CS a perfect partner on your job site.

IMIX Ensures Homogeneous Mix Transfer

Segregation occurs during loading, transport and dumping. The larger materials tends to move to the outer sections and smaller material settles in the middle of the material flow.

The heart of the IMIX-system is the combination of three smartly positioned devices: conical auger in the hopper, a flow divider in the conveyor and a mixing system at the end of the main conveyor.

The augers in the hopper pushes the large particles, which are stagnant at the colder outer sections on the material hopper towards the middle of the conveyor to join the main flow. The material is transported by the movement of the belt to the top, where the flow of material is split by a flow divider into two streams, these streams of material are mixed and blended at the end of the conveyor by an auger mixing system before leaving the main conveyor. This unique arrangement equalize temperatures within the mix and blends large and small stones. The result is homogenous and long-lasting road quality.

For cold material like RCC, the conveyor mixing system can be lifted by pressing a button. This ensures a higher material output.

DistanceAssist

Maintaining a safe distance between the material feeder and paver while docking the truck to the feeder and paver simultaneously can be a daunting task.

Dynapac Distance Assist automatically maintains a set distance between the paver and feeder. The feeder is equipped with a precise and reliable laser sensor. This sensor allows the feeder operator to virtually connect to the paver and follow the speed of the paver movement. The feeder driver can focus on the job at hand, which is material transfer. Combined with the possibility to save multiple distances, feeding two pavers in echelon becomes less stressful with the Dynapac MF2500CS and SwingApp.

To keep the paver operator informed, the feeder is equipped with a LED-Bar which shows the status of the radar sensor and the deviation to the correct distance. Together with an acoustic warning concept, the DistanceAssist function is the right package to keep a feeder job site safe and the outcome on a high quality level.

SwingAssist

Feeding two pavers simultaneous is often demanding for the feeder operator. Dynapac Swing Assist helps the operator by saving the SwingApp height and angle of swing at both the paver's location and the operator can recall the positions by just the press of a button.

In combination with DistanceAssist, the feeder drives automatically to the correct position and the SwingApp moves directly over the hopper of the paver.

Highest Flexibility on Investment with the SW65000

The MF2500CS featured at ConExpo will be equipped with the 3 ft. extended SW6500 SwingApp conveyor for long side reach for paving over barriers and in-line or echelon paving applications.

The newly developed 28-ft. long conveyor SW6500 has a side reach of 12.5 ft. Thanks to its integrated quick coupling cylinders and lifting points, the SW6500 can be mounted behind any MF2500CS within 20 minutes. This reduces investment cost for the contractors using one swing app for multiple machines in their fleet. This patented system reduces wearing and makes the MF2500CS a highly flexible machine.

Impressive Operating Cost Reduction with Smart Belt Conveyor Design

The durable, proven feeder rubber belt is mounted directly on metal stiffeners. This unique concept allows longer intervals for belt changes and a higher planning reliability. For longer uptime, the rubber belt connection has been optimized; extensive testing in varying conditions with various mixes has verified the higher stability. The newly positioned spraying beam under the front hopper flap guarantees a permanent wet feeder belt. This prevents adhesion with difficult mixes and weather conditions. The new dual scraper for the SwingApp is robust and removes persistent adhesions – no concern of bitumen wires or material sticking. The pressure of the scraper, spraying interval and period can be adjusted individually according to site requirements. This lowers wearing and usage.

The feeder belt is held in place by chain rollers, thus no chains have to be dismantled when changing the belt. The new belt is attached to the old one with the quick coupling system and fed in place. This design makes a feeder belt change possible within a couple of hours. Further, no vulcanization is needed – the belt is immediately ready for action. For unexpected damages due to external influences, Dynapac offers feeder belt repair kits to replace the damaged area.

Fuel cost can be a large operating expense for MTVs. The Dynapac MF2500CS stands out with an impressive <2.5 gal/hour.

Powerful and Reliable Feeding

The Dynapac MF2500CS is the only MTV on the market that can be used for transferring variety of materials such as asphalt, RCC, aggregate and sand. Thanks to the precise belt control and the foldable material hopper, as well as the optional rubber skirt, the transported material can be precisely fed. Also with large paving widths and special applications, such as landfilling, the Dynapac MF2500 persuades with its large feeding capacity of up to 4,000 tons per hour and operator friendly work environment.

Less than 30-minute cleaning at the end of the day is unheard of with traditional MTV's, although this is not the case with the Dynapac feeder. The optimized cleaning concept with three separate pumps, an enlarged release agent hose and hose connections in front and in the back of the feeder counteract material sticking to the feeder, minimizing cleaning at the end of day.

Dynapac's belt concept is long-lasting because its development is based on hot mix material – wear repairs and belt changes can be planned easily. Thanks to Dyn@Link, the feeder can be monitored to schedule service and maintenance – providing planning security.

Redefining Operator Comfort

MF2500CS MTV boasts operator comfort through various features. The hydraulic liftable platform elevates the operator area about 4 ft. with a touch of a button, providing a 360-degree complete job site view. The Truck Assist feature makes truck docking/un-docking to the feeder simple and efficient, eliminating the unsafe dump person on the job site. The series of LED bar lights clearly signals the truck driver when to back up, dump the material and when to leave. The light sequences are controlled by the feeder operator.

The dashboard of the MF2500CS carries a large 7-in. screen that displays vital feeder parameters including the amount of material in the paver hopper bin, Auto Belt feed control etc. Three smartly positioned cameras allow the operator see the front and rear of the feeder and the paver hopper area, providing optimal visibility around the feeder at all times. The multi-function joystick allows the operator to control the travel and feeding functions without leaning forward and touching the dashboard. The heated comfort seats and the weather protection cab takes operator comfort to the next level.