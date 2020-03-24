New Cat 313 and 313 GC Next Generation Excavators Deliver High Performance, Increased Efficiency, Lower Operating Costs

Balancing the need for power and efficiency to deliver precise digging, the responsive hydraulic system includes a new main control valve that eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses and lowers fuel consumption.

Caterpillar launches two new 13-ton class Next Generation excavator models — the Cat 313 and 313 GC — with new features that elevate machine performance, increase efficiencies and lower owning and operating costs. The new 313 excavator boasts increased power and a range of standard Cat technologies designed to boost operator efficiencies by up to 45 percent. The new 313 GC model lowers maintenance costs by up to 25 percent, making it the right fit for rental, municipal and general all-around excavating applications requiring dependable performance and low operating costs.

The new fuel-efficient Cat C3.6 engine powering these Next Gen excavators meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards, while offering up to 10 percent greater fuel economy than the previous Cat 313F and 313F GC models. New Smart Mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions for maximum productivity and ECO mode to save fuel in less-demanding applications. The engine's cooling package delivers high ambient temperature capability of 125 degrees F (52 degrees C).

Balancing the need for power and efficiency to deliver precise digging, the responsive hydraulic system includes a new main control valve that eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses, and lowers fuel consumption. A 10 percent boost in swing torque elevates efficiency when working on slopes and moving around the jobsite. New Cat Advansys™ bucket tips on the 313 and 313 GC excavators deliver increased life, excellent retention and fast changeover for maximum uptime on the job site.

All-New Cab Elevates Comfort

Cat 313 and 313 GC operators will experience a new, larger cab designed with improved ingress/egress to boost comfort and productivity. The 313 GC is standard equipped with the Cat comfort cab, while the 313 offers the choice of comfort, deluxe and premium cab options. The spacious cab offers a low-profile design plus large front, rear and side windows with narrow cab pillars to offer 40 percent greater visibility compared to F Series excavators, enhancing safe operation.

Standard rearview and right-hand-sideview cameras further improve visibility of the operating environment. Owners of the Cat 313 model can upgrade to 360-degree visibility to easily see objects and personnel around the excavator in a single view. Improved sound suppression lowers interior noise levels to improve comfort. Operators can make hands-free calls through the new standard radio's Bluetooth connectivity for personal devices.

A larger, 10-in. (254-mm) LCD monitor offers touchscreen capability for easy navigation and features intuitive controls integrated into the monitor. Advanced viscous mounts significantly reduce cab vibration compared to previous models, reducing operator fatigue. A 33 percent improvement in defrost capability means these excavators are ready for work quickly on cold winter mornings.

Technology Boosts 313 Performance

Delivering superior performance and best-in-class productivity for 13-ton excavators, the new Cat 313 comes standard with a host of productivity enhancing technologies to increase operator efficiency by up to 45 percent. Standard Cat Payload provides on-the-go weighing and real-time payload estimates, so operators can deliver precise load targets every time to improve loading efficiency. Upgradable to Grade with Advanced 2D or Grade with 3D, standard Cat Grade with 2D automatically guides depth, slope and horizontal distance to grade for quickly and accurately reaching desired grade.

Standard Cat Product Link connects the jobsite to the office via VisionLink to report critical operating data such as fuel usage, payload summaries and fault codes to boost fleet management efficiency. Allowing dealer technicians to run diagnostic testing on the 313 to pinpoint potential issues, new Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine data captured by Product Link without impacting machine productivity and saving a service trip to the jobsite. New Remote Flash works around the machine's production schedule to conveniently assure the 313 excavator is operating with the most current version of on-board software, so it delivers high performance, maximum efficiency and minimum downtime.

Lower Operating Costs

The 313 and 313 GC feature a host of design upgrades that simplify maintenance to deliver up to 25 percent lower costs than their F-series counterparts. The fuel-efficient Cat C3.6 engine meets stringent emission standards, and the 313 GC does so without the required on-going expenditures for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). The excavators' new hydraulic oil filter delivers improved filtration and a 50 percent longer change interval at 3,000 hours. New anti-drain valves keep the hydraulic oil clean during filter replacement to improve system longevity.

Operators conveniently track filter life and maintenance intervals through the in-cab LCD monitor. All daily maintenance checkpoints, including engine oil, are easily accessible from ground level. A second engine oil dipstick gives service techs the option of checking and filling the engine oil on top of the machine. Cat S∙O∙S ports are accessed from ground level to allow for quick and easy extraction of fluid samples for analysis, simplifying maintenance.

For more information about the Cat 313 and 313 GC excavators, contact your local Cat dealer or visit: https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/equipment/excavators.html.