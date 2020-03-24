Next Generation Cat 325 Excavator Boosts Performance, Productivity, Safety with a Compact Radius Design

The advanced hydraulic system of the new Cat 325 excavator provides the optimum balance of power and efficiency while giving the operator complete control of excavating precision.

The new Cat 325 hydraulic excavator features a compact radius design, making it ideal for working in tight spaces. It delivers premium performance with integrated simple-to-use technologies to reduce operator fatigue and boost efficiencies up to 45 percent compared to previous models. The new excavator also offers reduced fuel consumption, lower maintenance costs and improved operator comfort at a low cost-per-hour performance.

The 325 introduces many new features designed to improve versatility. Due to the ever-growing restrictions on transport requirements, two new counterweights are now available. An 8.3 ton, designed to maximize lifting performance, and a 4.9 ton, designed to contain the overall machine weight where more stringent transport limits are in place. In Japan, the standard length undercarriage is available, allowing for even smaller and compact machines, as well as the previously available long undercarriage. Additionally, an optional blade is available from the factory, making cleaning jobs easier while acting as a stabilizer to improve lifting capability.

Reach or Variable Angle boom, a variety of hydraulic tool controls and a choice of couplers and buckets all make the new 325 a versatile machine.

Extensively tested on the job, the Cat C4.4 engine meets the latest emission standards and efficiently powers the new 325 excavator in the toughest conditions, reducing fuel consumption up to 25 percent compared to the 325F. The aftertreatment system requires no maintenance or downtime. The new Cat model features three selectable power modes to match the excavator to the application for increased fuel efficiency. The excavator has a standard high-ambient operating temperature capability of 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) and standard cold start capability of 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C).

Operating simplicity is key to the design of this new machine. Operators can program and store joystick and power mode settings using an operator ID. Navigate quickly and access the operator's manual using the high-resolution touchscreen monitor. The new excavator features a keyless push-button engine start, using operator ID codes to limit and track machine access.

High-Performance Digging and Lifting

The advanced hydraulic system of the new Cat 325 excavator provides the optimum balance of power and efficiency while giving the operator complete control of excavating precision. Working on slopes is made easier with 10 percent improved swing torque. Smart mode offers an additional 5 percent fuel savings without productivity loss by automatically adjusting engine speed and hydraulic power to digging conditions.

Optional Smartboom allows the boom to travel up and down freely without using pump flow, reducing operator stress and fuel consumption. Cat Advansys bucket tips can be changed quickly with a simple lug wrench instead of a hammer or special tool, improving safety and uptime. The new excavator also features auxiliary hydraulic options for using a wide range of Cat attachments.

Technology Drives Efficiency

Boost operating efficiency up to 45 percent with standard Cat technologies that lower operator fatigue and operating costs, including fuel consumption and daily maintenance. Program up to four target depth and slope offsets with standard Cat Grade with 2D to reach grade faster and save time on the job site. Contractors can upgrade the standard 2D system to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or 3D to fit different applications.

Standard Grade Assist allows the operator to stay on grade simply and effortlessly with single-lever digging, while Bucket Assist automatically maintains the angle in sloping, leveling, fine grading and trenching applications. Innovative Swing Assist reduces effort and fuel consumption by automatically stopping excavator swing at predefined set points for truck loading and trenching, and Boom Assist keeps the tracks on the ground in lifting and hard digging applications.

Cat Payload technology delivers precise load targets with on-the-go weighing to prevent over/underloading and to maximize efficiency. VisionLink allows companies to access information and production targets through data gathered by Payload remotely and download production data to a USB stick.

Unparalleled Comfort and Safety

The next generation Cat 325 excavator offers three all-new cab designs — Comfort, Deluxe and Premium. The ISO-certified ROPS cab is sound suppressed and sealed and features automatic climate control, protecting the operator as much as possible from the fatigue, stresses, sounds and temperatures of rugged and challenging job conditions.

The new Cat model also features a Bluetooth integrated radio as well as USB ports for charging and mobile phone connectivity. With ample rear, overhead and console storage, operators can safely store their belongings while they work.

Standard rear and side view cameras, windows and lower front profile offer outstanding visibility to the work area, keeping operators aware of their surroundings at all times, while an optional 360-degree visibility feature is also available. Lift Assist helps avoid tipping, with visual and auditory alerts when load is within the excavator's safe working range limits.

Synchronized Maintenance Intervals

The next generation Cat 325 excavator reduces maintenance costs by up to 20 percent compared to the 325F due to extended and more synchronized maintenance intervals. All maintenance checkpoints are accessible at ground level, resulting in faster, easier and safer daily maintenance checks. Operators can conveniently monitor filter life and maintenance intervals via the in-cab monitor.

Consolidated filter locations reduce service time while hydraulic, air and fuel tank filters have increased capacity and longer life. The new excavator also features an advanced air filter with double the dust-holding capacity of the previous filter.

