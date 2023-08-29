List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Mobile Stackers MOBIBELT for Optimized Logistics

    Tue August 29, 2023 - National Edition
    Wirtgen Group


    The mobile stackers MOBIBELT MBT 20(i) and MBT 24(i) from Kleemann make large stockpiles and improved work site logistics possible.
    Nowadays, modern crushing and screening plants regulate material streams within the plant to a large extent automatically.

    Nevertheless, machine operators still have a strong influence on the final product quality and the daily output. They control the input with their excavators and wheel loaders, i.e. the loading of stone or recycling material.

    Users also play the main role with regard to output: They co-ordinate the final products by means of building up stockpiles, intermediate storage areas and loading.

    With the new stackers MOBIBELT MBT 20i and MBT 24i from Kleemann, logistics can now be organized flexibly and adapted to the respective situation, the manufacturer said.

    Short Set-Up Times, High Feed Capacities

    Both stackers are equipped with a large 1.6 cu. yd. feed hopper made of resistant KRS (Kleemann resistant steel), which permits the feeding of material with an edge length of up to 8 in. without any problems.

    An optional hopper extension up to 3.3 cu. yd. is provided with an additional impact bar that prevents the direct impact of the feed material on the conveyor belt and thus reduces wear. Due to the hydraulically adjustable feed and discharge height, a fast set-up is possible and the stackers can be used flexibly behind screening and crushing plants with different discharge heights.

    Comfortable Operation

    The operation of mobile stackers is less complex than crushing plants and it should also be simple and convenient. The MOBIBELT MBT 20i and MBT 24i have an SPECTIVE operating concept that makes intuitive operation of the machines possible. During a typical workday, the operator receives support with a central operating position, local operation and the option of troubleshooting help via SPECTIVE CONNECT.

    For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




