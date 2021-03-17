Equipmentdown-arrow
MoDOT Moves One Step Closer to New I-70 Rocheport Bridge

Wed March 17, 2021 - Midwest Edition #6
Missouri Department of Transportation


Following an extensive evaluation process, four qualified teams have been selected to compete for the contract to design and construct a new Missouri River Bridge on Interstate 70 near Rocheport, Mo.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has received Statements of Qualification from potential design-build teams for the Rocheport Bridge project.

"We are very pleased with the interest we received in working on the Rocheport Bridge project. The four short-listed teams are all very experienced and capable of producing a successful project," said Brandi Baldwin, project director. "We look forward to moving forward in the process and selecting the final design-build team."

The following teams (in no particular order) were selected to further develop their proposals on the project:

  • Traylor-Ames Joint Venture Team — Traylor Brothers Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; Ames Construction Inc.
  • American Bridge/Garver Team — American Bridge Company; Garver LLC; Hg Consult Inc.; Terracon
  • Rocheport Bridge Constructors — Massman Construction Company; HNTB Corporation; Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
  • Lunda Team — Lunda Construction Co.; Parsons Transportation Group Inc.; Dan Brown & Associates; Hugh Zeng United

There are still opportunities for additional consultants and subcontracting firms to be added to each team. A networking opportunity for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises will be offered this spring.

This $240 million project was made possible by the July 2019 award of a $81.2 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project will replace the existing I-70 bridge as well as reconstruct the Route BB interchange just east of the bridge.

MoDOT has established design-build goals for the project. The contractor team will be selected using an apparent best-value process to determine the team who can best meet or beat the goals.

For more information, visit modot.org/RocheportBridge.




