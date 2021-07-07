The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons and Kansas City officials gathered to celebrate the start of the long-awaited construction of the Buck O’Neil Bridge. (Office of Gov. Mike Parsons photo)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons and Kansas City officials gathered to celebrate the start of the long-awaited construction of the Buck O'Neil Bridge.

Investing in infrastructure is a top priority for Parson's administration, and in 2019 it developed the Focus on Bridges bonding program in order to repair/replace hundreds of the state's worst bridges. Because of this program funds were freed for other statewide transportation improvement projects, including the John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil Memorial Bridge.

These infrastructure projects are a result of collaboration between federal, state and local governments and will serve Missouri communities for years to come.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced Feb. 3 it had selected Massman-Clarkson, A Joint Venture, as the design-build contractor to replace the Buck O'Neil Bridge, formally known as the Broadway Bridge. Construction is anticipated to begin in fall of 2021 and be fully complete by late fall of 2024.

The Buck O'Neil Bridge is currently used by more than 50,000 people each day over the Missouri River. Once completed, the new bridge will serve the Kansas City region for the next 100 years.

For more information, visit modot.org/buck-oneil-bridge-project.

