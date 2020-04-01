Mohawk Lifts Introduces ML-220

Mohawk Lifts' model ML-220 is a new 20,000 lb. capacity two-post lift.

With three-stage arms, the ML-220 is designed for lifting points of medium-duty work trucks or retract to service short wheelbase vehicles. With direct-drive, all-hydraulic lifting system and no overhead cable covers, the ML-220 ensures techs can fully lift high-profile vehicles.

The ML-220 comes with Mohawk Lift's 25 Year Warranty and is 100 percent USA made. The ML-220 includes full sets of truck adaptors for servicing all vehicles.

For more information, call 800/833-2006 or visit mohawklifts.com.