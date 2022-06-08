List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Adds Jason Falcone to Connecticut's South Windsor Product Support Team

Wed June 08, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Jason Falcone
Jason Falcone

Jason Falcone has been named Monroe Tractor's product support representative to cover Connecticut's Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

Falcone's career began as a fabricator/welder, then as a service technician, where he worked his way to lead technician for a local construction company. Understanding and enjoying the industry, he transitioned to inside sales for the past two years before joining Monroe Tractor.

Falcone will be responsible for helping increase the profit and productivity of each customer by offering them parts and service support and providing customers with one-stop shopping for all their equipment needs.

"Much of my experience comes from the construction industry, mostly in equipment management. Having spent a few years in the field as a lead technician and inside as an equipment sales representative, I understand the nuances of the construction world. I enjoy working in this industry, and I'm looking forward to great success while keeping customers up to date with the wide span of parts and services Monroe offers," said Falcone.

"Jason's experience and positive attitude toward the construction industry, his mechanical and equipment sales knowledge, and hands-on work will be a great asset to our product support team," said Rick Bisesto, branch manager. "With his relationship-building skills, Jason will help our customers realize the breadth of service we offer with our top-notch service and parts departments. The entire team welcomes Jason, and I look forward to watching him grow with our South Windsor team."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




