The Westborough building is a newly renovated 25,000 sq.ft. building situated on 5.87 acres. Convienently located on Rt 9 West close to 495 and 90.

Since Monroe Tractor acquired Case of New England just four years ago, it has seen tremendous growth within the New England market.

Due to this growth, Monroe has relocated the Worcester, Mass., location to Westborough to better serve its customers. The Westborough location is a newly renovated 25,000 sq. ft. building situated on 5.87 acres, just 9 mi. away at 97 Turnpike Road on Route 9.

This facility will allow for greater accessibility to customers and deliveries traveling from Routes 495, 90, 30 and 20.

"Our team is anxious to introduce customers to the Westborough location which is a much larger building enabling our parts and service departments to better support customers' needs", said Dan Duhn, branch manager.

"We carry a full line of Case equipment and several other top manufacture brands such as Screen Machine, Tiger mowers, Kage snow removal systems and much more. Customers can comfortably shop our 3-acre lot dedicated to new, used and rental equipment as well as demolition attachments. In addition, our parts department has gained tremendous square footage where they will maintain a large inventory of OEM and aftermarket parts.

"The new service area is considerably more spacious and allows ample room for our technicians and provides more service bay areas to bring in equipment needing repairs or maintenance.

"Skilled technicians have top-of-the-line field service vehicles outfitted with in-shop capabilities to provide after-hours emergency support for the unpredictable times when machines break down. Plus, we offer after-hour maintenance plans either on-site or in-shop for when equipment is idle."

Steven Rivers, service manager said he is excited for this new location and the opportunities it offers customers and the service team.

"This new location allows customers much easier access to drop off their equipment, and with a 15,000 square foot service area that includes six more bays than we had at our Worcester location, it gives greater capacity for the technicians and equipment. We have 11 bays now and the potential to expand to up to 20 bays. This new location gives our team 5,500 more square footage than we had at our Worcester location, so there's plenty of room to continue to grow. We're looking forward to providing customers with the support they need," said Rivers.

Bud Loubier, parts manager, agreed.

"This place is gorgeous and well designed to fit our parts inventory for quick, easy accessibility. And being on Route 9. You couldn't ask for a better location, that alone will make it more efficient for our customers.

"Jim Bryant, our parts technician, and myself will now have a parts counter two times the size we had at the Worcester store, we will be working in a 3,000 square foot area with an additional 3,500 square foot area for inventory, you have to stop by and see this impressive facility."

As a Case dealer for 70 years, with 14 locations across New York state, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont, Monroe Tractor prides itself on bringing the best support for all makes and model equipment and is dedicated to keeping its customers doing their job. It also is a Certified Women's Business.

For more information, visit monroetractor.com.

Today's top stories