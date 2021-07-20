Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) had the privilege to help Monroe Tractor celebrate its 70th year in business in 2021 when the venerable dealer gave us the opportunity to publish a commemorative magazine for them. Below are four articles that illustrate how and why Monroe Tractor has not merely survived for nearly three-quarters of a century, but also has continued to thrive through adept management and team building, great product lines and parts and service, and a laser focus on branding and communicating what distinguishes them in the competitive heavy equipment dealership industry.

Monroe Tractor Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Born in a cinder block building in 1951, the family-owned business has grown into powerhouse northeast dealer. The original owner's philosophy was simple, yet sound: "If you take care of the customer, the business will grow." Henry Hansen took his machinery and technical skills to Henrietta in Monroe County, and partnered with manufacturer J.I. Case Company to open a dealership, soon to be Monroe Tractor.

Janet Felosky: Leading in Her Father's Footsteps

As the company's president, Janet Felosky rose through the ranks to earn her title, establishing new norms for women along the way. She worked at the family-business for 18 years before becoming president in 1990. Now, her own children are employed at Monroe Tractor.

Chris Felosky: Leading Monroe Tractor Into the Future

Climbing the ladder of leadership at the family business takes hard work and dedication. Chris Felosky earned his promotions by taking on more responsibilities at the company. He cultivated a new focus at Monroe: the ability for dealerships to produce parts and service solutions regardless of the brand of equipment customers owned.

‘Founding Principles Are Our Values'

Henry Hansen's legacy lives on. Successful companies are branded — that is, they are given a set of distinctive characteristics that create an identity. Monroe Tractor's brand mostly originated with its original founder, Hansen. The company didn't sacrifice anything in order to grow.

Monroe Tractor's 70th Anniversary Magazine

Just as they've worked hard to make Monroe Tractor a 70-year success story, they worked just as hard and with passion and diligence to help make their anniversary publication a big success.

