John Scharlock

Monroe Tractor has expanded its field management team to include two new construction professionals.

John Scharlock, district sales manager of Central and Southern Erie County has a background in professional sales and business management. Scharlock's roots and experience has kept him involved in the Western New York construction and concrete business for more than 12 years.

Andrew Palmer, district sales manager of Niagara and Orleans counties brings years of hands-on construction business understanding, being an integral part of a local construction company for most of his career. Palmer has extensive military service as a project manager and underwater construction technician.

"We are dedicated to keeping our customers doing their job, which is why we have quality trained people to keep you up and running. We are confident you will get the best sales support from John and Andrew," Monroe Tractor said.