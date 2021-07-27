Monroe Tractor strives to bring the best products available while backing it up with the first-rate customer service and sales support. Delivering the best support to "Keep you Working" remains a cornerstone of its business model as it continues to grow.

To help customers with their business solutions Monroe Tractor has filled two open positions at the Worcester, Mass., branch and one at the Woburn, Mass., branch.

Joshua Pearl — Equipment Sales Representative, Woburn covering Essex County, Mass.

Pearl brings more than 18 years in the construction equipment industry, primarily working in management roles for rental companies.

"I'm excited to jump into this sales position where I can bring my experience to help customers grow their business," said Pearl.

Mike Regan — Equipment Sales Representative, Worcester covering Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

Regan brings 30 years of sales experience and helping customers solve problems whether it's with equipment needs or who to contact to solve an issue.

"It's all about helping and understanding the customer's needs," said Regan. His prior careers were working for a large auctioneer, seed and fertilizer sales, and his own company, selling organic solutions to the green industry.

"I am very happy to be part of a great team at Monroe Tractor, from the main office to our terrific team in Worcester."

Neal Rapp — Product Support Representative, Worcester covering Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol counties and Rhode Island

From ergonomic equipment to nuts and bolts Rapp has been around the industrial and construction industry for many years. He is a firm believer in paying it forward and giving back to the community.

"I look forward to many years of bringing in new customers and expanding our offerings to existing customers," said Rapp.

With 14 locations across New York State, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont, Monroe Tractor offers a full line of Case new, used and rental construction equipment, as well as demolition attachments and machine control products. Monroe Tractor also is a Women's Business Enterprise.

