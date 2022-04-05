Bryan Chatterton

Bryan Chatterton has joined Monroe Tractor as rental manager. He will be responsible for managing the equipment inventory, working hand in hand with Monroe's CE sales director on policies and procedures to reduce turn-around time and increase the utilization of the equipment.

After serving two enlistments in the United States Marine Corps, Chatterton began his career in 2012 working for a local construction equipment competitor. He brings more than 10 years of industry experience in the rental equipment field, starting as a rental coordinator, then in inside sales, and most recently he spent five years as a rental manager.

"We are very excited to have someone of Bryan's experience join Monroe Tractor," said Greg Downing, operations director.

Chatterton's work ethic and his philosophy is consistent with Monroe's culture and customer promise, the company said.

"Customer service is a priority. If we take care of the customer from beginning to end and do it correctly, in turn, we will be the customer's first call each and every time," said Chatterton. "I look forward to sharing my experience and being a part of Monroe's team."

"I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Bryan to our team, he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Monroe Tractor and will elevate the rental experience for our customers," said Mark Padoleski, CE sales director.

"Additionally, he will play a vital role in leading internal changes within our rental department to ensure policies and procedures are adhered to uniformly across our New York and New England locations."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.

Today's top stories