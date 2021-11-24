List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Names Greg Downing Operations Director of NY, New England Locations

Wed November 24, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Greg Downing
Greg Downing

Monroe Tractor has named Greg Downing as operations director. He will be responsible for managing and communicating expectations in all areas of Monroe Tractor's construction and agriculture locations in New York and New England.

While working for the family business, Downing took an interest in working in the construction industry, but wanted to venture out to the telecommunication industry where he enjoyed traveling throughout several states. He later returned to Rochester to begin his career as an operations director at a New York equipment dealership.

Downing now brings his nine years of experience in this position to Monroe Tractor's corporate office in Rochester, N.Y.

"I'm very excited to work with a company that has 70 years of success," said Downing. "The reputation of Monroe Tractor leadership is one of the reasons for my interest in joining this team and I am looking forward to having a positive impact on Monroe's growth."

"Greg is a high-energy, positive person that will bring new perspectives and ideas to Monroe Tractor," said Monroe Tractor's President, Chris Felosky. "The leadership team is excited to have Greg on board and looks forward to working with him in continuing Monroe's growth, success, and upholding our core focus of ‘Keeping our customers working.'"

With 15 locations that cover New York State, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont, Monroe Tractor offers a full line of Case construction and Case IH agriculture equipment as well as Wirtgen Group products such as Kleemann screens and crushers, Screen Machine scalpers and trommels, Hamm compactors, Vogele pavers and Wirtgen mills.

Select Monroe construction locations also carry LeeBoy products, Talbert and Towmaster trailers, as well as demolition attachments, Kage snow pushers and Machine Control products.

Monroe's 10 agriculture locations in New York offer a variety of top brand agriculture equipment. Brands such as CLAAS harvesters and hay and forage equipment, Kuhn Krause tillage and planting equipment, Precision farming technology and many other brands.

Monroe Tractor is a Women's Business Enterprise in New York and Massachusetts.




