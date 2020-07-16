Monroe Tractor Names New Branch Manager for Binghamton, N.Y., Location

Thu July 16, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor
Monroe Tractor has named Jim Mitchell as branch manager of its Binghamton, N.Y., location.
Mitchell brings 30 years of experience in the heavy truck commercial market, including operations and sales in the Binghamton area.
"I have a strong passion for construction and agriculture equipment and am excited to share my knowledge and experience with a great team of employees that are committed to assisting our customers," said Mitchell.
Monroe Tractor offers a full line of Case construction and Case IH agriculture equipment at its 14 locations across New York State, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont.
For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.
