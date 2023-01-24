Nick Nichols

Monroe Tractor announced the promotion of Nick Nichols from parts manager to branch manager. Nichols will be responsible for managing and communicating all areas of Monroe's Albany, N.Y., branch.

Nichols brings 21 years in a leadership role as a parts manager. He started his career in 2002 with S.C. Hansen and, in 2008 transitioned with the acquisition by Monroe Tractor, continuing as parts manager for more than 14 years.

"I give many thanks to Monroe Tractor and S.C. Hansen for believing in me and my abilities to perform to perfection. It's been a long road, but I look back on my accomplishments and know that has led me to where I am today," said Nichols.

As Albany's branch manager, Nichols will continue to build on Monroe's culture, improving the overall customer experience between the sales, rental, parts and service departments.

"I am very excited about my new role as branch manager and look forward to working with such great customers and our already strong Monroe Tractor team," he said.

"Nick has led his team to solid year-over-year results and was also instrumental in helping Monroe get the Vermont operations up and running. His urgency, focus on results and dedication to a sincere desire to see his branch team succeed will be helpful attributes for him as he takes on the next chapter of his career and the branch's success," said Greg Downing, operations director.

