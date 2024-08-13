List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Monroe Tractor Promotes Matt Dennehey to Branch Manager of Connecticut Location

    Monroe Tractor promotes Matt Dennehey to Branch Manager of their Connecticut location. With diverse industry experience and customer focus, Dennehey will lead the team, manage growth, and maintain superior service standards to cater to the New England market.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    Matt Dennehey
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    Matt Dennehey

    Matt Dennehey has been promoted to branch manager of Monroe Tractor's Connecticut location. Dennehey will be responsible for managing and guiding Connecticut's already knowledgeable team and assisting in the growth of each department.

    Dennehey began his career as a service technician in the automotive industry in 2019 later transitioning to parts specialist and then into management. He joined Monroe Tractor's Connecticut team a year ago as service manager and due to his hard work and dedication he was promoted to branch manager.

    "I look forward to utilizing the wide range of industry skills I have developed while leading a great team of proficient individuals, and from my service and management experience, I understand the sense of urgency customers face today. I am additionally excited to assist customers while building strong relationships," said Dennehey.

    "Matt is very customer-oriented. Wearing many hats has prepared him for the branch manager role at Monroe Tractor. His experience, leadership skills, and ability to run various tasks in each department will serve the Connecticut branch well. We are excited to continue providing customers with best-in-class services in the New England market," said Greg Downing, operations director.




