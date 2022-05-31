List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Promotes Rhiannon Shuman as Albany's Service Manager

Tue May 31, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Rhiannon Shuman
Rhiannon Shuman

Rhiannon Shuman has been promoted from service writer to service manager at Monroe Tractor.

Shuman will be responsible for all communications within the service department and with customers. Her primary goal will be to assure that Monroe Tractor will keep its customers equipment up and running.

Shuman's prior role as service writer was fielding service calls, scheduling technicians, creating new accounts and assisting the service manager in the growth of the department. As service manager, she will continue to improve Albany's service levels, and communications within the department.

"Rhiannon has been a driving force in business growth while expanding our footprint behind the scenes for several years. She will now lead Monroe's service team with great passion and determination to provide the highest level of customer service for our construction and agriculture customers. I am excited to be a part of her transformation," said Carmine DeNisio, branch manager.

"I look forward to growing our business through effective communication with our staff and customers for years to come. My philosophy and work ethic begins with: Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success. Self-believe and hard work will always earn you success," said Shuman.

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.




