List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Monroe Tractor Welcomes John Wilber as Branch Manager of Syracuse, N.Y. Location

    Thu July 11, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Monroe Tractor


    John Wilber
    Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor
    John Wilber

    John Wilber has joined Monroe Tractor's Syracuse, N.Y., location as branch manager.

    Although he is new to the construction industry, Wilber brings extensive management and customer service skills. His previous role in corporate management and having owned his own franchise makes him a great choice for leading employees and supporting customers, according to the company.

    Wilber looks forward to building strong customer and employee relationships while delivering industry-leading customer service and being the true business partner of choice to Monroe Tractor's Syracuse customers.

    "I will continue the high standards that have set Monroe Tractor apart for the last 73 years and carry on the motto, we keep you working," he said.

    "We are excited John has joined our Syracuse team. His expertise in customer service, management skills and understanding of urgency will be a great asset to our team," said Greg Downing, director of operations.




    Today's top stories

    E.R. Snell, Webber Make Headway On $500M GDOT Project

    IIJA Report Card Reveals Mixed Grades

    Williams Brothers Constructs Houston Freeway

    Kiewit Makes Progress On Intracoastal Bridge

    Mecalac Introduces Highly Versatile 12MTX Wheeled Excavator Loader to North American Market

    Caterpillar Launches Three New Features For VisionLink Productivity

    Hills Machinery Expands to Third Location in Virginia With Opening of Chesapeake Facility

    Relationship Building, Reliability Key to Mass.-Based Business' Success



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Monroe Tractor New York







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA