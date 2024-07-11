Photo courtesy of Monroe Tractor John Wilber

John Wilber has joined Monroe Tractor's Syracuse, N.Y., location as branch manager.

Although he is new to the construction industry, Wilber brings extensive management and customer service skills. His previous role in corporate management and having owned his own franchise makes him a great choice for leading employees and supporting customers, according to the company.

Wilber looks forward to building strong customer and employee relationships while delivering industry-leading customer service and being the true business partner of choice to Monroe Tractor's Syracuse customers.

"I will continue the high standards that have set Monroe Tractor apart for the last 73 years and carry on the motto, we keep you working," he said.

"We are excited John has joined our Syracuse team. His expertise in customer service, management skills and understanding of urgency will be a great asset to our team," said Greg Downing, director of operations.

Today's top stories