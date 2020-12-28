Rick Case

Rick Case has joined the Monroe Tractor team as district sales manager of the Syracuse, N.Y., location.

Case brings more than 30 years of industry experience working in the construction, transportation, municipal and aggregate production fields.

"I am honored to be a part of the Monroe Tractor team offering quality equipment and industry knowledge to our customers," said Case.

"We are excited to welcome Rick to help expand our wide range of equipment and services we offer," said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager. "The diverse expertise he brings in machinery is an asset to our customers."

For more information, visit www.monroetractor.com.