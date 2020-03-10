Montabert's Water Spray Feature Mitigates Silica

The feature was created to mitigate silica on job sites following OSHA regulation changes.

Montabert, a world leader in design and manufacturing of hydraulic rock breakers and related attachments, introduced its new water mist system at ConExpo 2020. The feature was created to mitigate silica on job sites following OSHA regulation changes.

"Montabert is providing this new water spray feature as a solution for contractors to minimize silica on job sites," said Stephane Giroudon, Director of Sales – Americas for Montabert.

"The contractor is required to nd a way to meet OSHA silica standards and Montabert is now providing a solution to help them do that."

The spray feature will include an integrated hose protection design with a water inlet port. Breakers with this feature will have two lifting points for improved safety and a water nozzle that provides a wide-angle spray.

"The optional water spray will be available

on our smaller breakers for now, including the SC-22 and SC-28," said Giroudon.

Montabert will display its SC-22 with water spray capabilities at booth N12766 at ConExpo 2020.

