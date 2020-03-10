Montabert's Water Spray Feature Mitigates Silica

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Montabert's Water Spray Feature Mitigates Silica

Tue March 10, 2020 - National Edition
Montabert


The feature was created to mitigate silica on job sites following OSHA regulation changes.
The feature was created to mitigate silica on job sites following OSHA regulation changes.

Montabert, a world leader in design and manufacturing of hydraulic rock breakers and related attachments, introduced its new water mist system at ConExpo 2020. The feature was created to mitigate silica on job sites following OSHA regulation changes.

"Montabert is providing this new water spray feature as a solution for contractors to minimize silica on job sites," said Stephane Giroudon, Director of Sales – Americas for Montabert.

"The contractor is required to nd a way to meet OSHA silica standards and Montabert is now providing a solution to help them do that."

About Montabert

The spray feature will include an integrated hose protection design with a water inlet port. Breakers with this feature will have two lifting points for improved safety and a water nozzle that provides a wide-angle spray.

"The optional water spray will be available

on our smaller breakers for now, including the SC-22 and SC-28," said Giroudon.

Montabert will display its SC-22 with water spray capabilities at booth N12766 at ConExpo 2020.

For more information on Montabert, go to

www.montabertusa.com


 

Read more about...

CONEXPO 2020 Montabert