Photo courtesy of Manitowoc The Grove GRT765 replaces the RT765E-2 in the current rough-terrain crane lineup. It offers a 65 ton maximum capacity and a 126 ft. four-section full power boom.

Manitowoc has launched two new Grove rough-terrain cranes that offer best-in-class boom length and strength to set new standards for the 65 and 80 ton classes. The GRT765 and GRT780 also deliver improved operator comfort and easier servicing inside a compact design package.

Deliveries of the first units will begin in the second half of 2024, and the new models were presented in the iron for the first time to dealers and customers at Manitowoc's Crane Days event in Shady Grove, Pa., in May.

John Bair, product manager of rough-terrain cranes at Manitowoc, said, "Customers will immediately notice the significant improvements in reach and strength, but we've also packed a lot of other benefits into these new models. The operators will love the comfort of our new, wider cab as well as the expanded CCS display.

"We've also added the latest productivity and fleet management technology with our MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system and the Grove CONNECT telematics platform. Not to mention we packed all of this into a very compact and lightweight package, which makes this crane very easy to transport, as well as maneuver around busy job sites."

Even Greater Power

The Grove GRT765 replaces the RT765E-2 in the current rough-terrain crane lineup. It offers a 65 ton maximum capacity and a 126 ft. four-section full power boom.

The Grove GRT780 will replace both the RT770E and the GRT880 in the current rough-terrain crane lineup and offers an 80 ton maximum capacity with a 155 ft. five-section full-power boom.

Photo courtesy of Manitowoc

Both models feature a 35-56 ft. bi-fold swingaway jib which can be manually offset up to 45 degrees. For the GRT765 there is 15,200 lbs. of counterweight, while the GRT780 comes with 17,500 lbs., although customers can boost this to 20,500 lbs. for even greater strength. Both can add a hydraulic counterweight removal system as an option and powerful line pull is guaranteed, with both models offering 17,160 lbs on a single line for fast set-up and operation.

Transport and set-up are centered around convenience. Both cranes typically travel as one load, with the GRT765 having a GVW of approximately 94,000 lbs. For the GRT780, GVW is 99,500 lbs. (102,500 lbs. with the heavy counterweight). Overall width of both is just 9.8 ft. — nearly a full 1 ft. narrower than typical cranes in these classes.

Set-up is compact, and owners have greater flexibility with the MAXbase variable outrigger system, which gives increased lift capacity and asymmetric configurations to easily fit on congested sites.

The cranes are the first Grove rough-terrains to offer the Grove CONNECT telematics and fleet management system launched in 2022. For the operator, there's a 3-in. wider, full-vision cab that tilts to 20 degrees and comes with a three-camera system for better visibility. Operations can be managed via the new, bigger 12-in. touchscreen CCS display that offers controls and layout that are common across the Manitowoc product line.

For service technicians, the cranes include oCSI (on Crane Service Interface) for enhanced diagnostics and service, while centrally located service points on the superstructure and carrier make routine maintenance easier.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories