Seven Manitowoc lattice boom crawlers highlight a package of more than two-dozen Manitowoc and Grove cranes being added to the fleet of the ALL Family of Companies.

New equipment includes four from the MLC300 line (including MLC300 wide boom and MLC300VPC), and one each Manitowoc 14000, MLC650 and MLC650 rebuild.

MLC300 and MLC650 cranes, offering base capacities of 330 tons and 717 tons respectively, are known for their ability to go where other lattice boom crawlers cannot, while offering excellent reach and capacity, according to the manufacturer.

The purchase also includes 16 Grove rough terrain (RT) cranes, with capacities ranging from 30 tons to 165 tons. These machines are in high demand for daily construction work as well as the thriving wind market. Rounding out the package are a 300-ton Grove GMK5250XL all-terrain crane and two truck cranes.

Manitowoc, a key partner of ALL for decades, is known for high-performance equipment that offers intuitive operation and rugged reliability that has become a favorite of ALL's customer base.

"Equipment from Manitowoc and Grove are essential components of ALL's product mix," said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL. "These new additions to the fleet will give our customers outstanding flexibility for projects from the everyday to their most challenging."

The 26 new Manitowoc and Grove cranes are part of 60 total new cranes being added to the ALL fleet in 2022. Approximately half have already been delivered. The machines will be distributed across ALL's 33 North American branches based on market demand.

