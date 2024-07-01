LiuGong logo

Morris Export Services, a Houston-based logistics company, has acquired the first LiuGong 2450H Reach Stacker in North America, marking the debut of LiuGong's heavy machinery in the region. This move has sparked industry interest in the potential for broader expansion by LiuGong.

Morris Export Services cited a positive experience with Cummins engines as a key factor in choosing the LiuGong machine.

Andrew Talley, a co-owner at Morris Export Services, said, "Partnering with a company known for dependable engines, like Cummins, is crucial for our continued growth."

He specifically valued Cummins' reputation for quality, reliable engines and strong warranties.

The partnership between Morris Export Services, LiuGong and Cummins is aimed at achieving significant growth for Morris Export Services. The company sees the LiuGong Reach Stacker, equipped with the powerful Cummins X12 engine, as a key step in enhancing productivity and fueling future expansion.

The 45-ton LiuGong 2450H Reach Stacker is designed for efficient container handling in port operations. Engineered for peak performance, it features advanced technologies co-developed by LiuGong's international teams.

LiuGong North America also announced a zero-emissions electric version of the reach stacker to be released in 2025.

"This machine is built to last," said Jared Ward, vice president of material handling for LiuGong North America. "With its proven performance record overseas, we wouldn't be surprised to see LiuGong reach stackers become a common sight at major U.S. ports in the coming years."

Ranger Lift Trucks, the dealer that facilitated the sale, is poised to lead North American distribution of the reach stacker.

"We're confident in LiuGong's capabilities and the demand for this machine," said Ranger Lift Trucks co-owner Ronnie Ruffeno.

Morris Export Services' acquisition of the LiuGong 2450H Reach Stacker will enable the company to broaden its service offerings. The reach stacker is anticipated to enhance efficiency in container operations at its Houston facilities. This strategic move aligns with Morris Export Services' goal of sustained growth and operational excellence. The acquisition underscores the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients while embracing technology that will improve performance, the company said.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.

