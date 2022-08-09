List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Motleys Asset Disposition Group Grows in Virginia Territories With Expansion

Tue August 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #16
CEG


The Motleys Asset Disposition Group has expanded into the Shenandoah Valley region and Roanoke, Va.

Brandon Motley will be representing the Motleys brand in both name and as the sales and yard manager of the Roanoke permanent auction facility location. Brandon (Motley) is unrelated to Mark Motley, the president and CEO of Motleys Asset Disposition Group.

The group expanded the physical footprint of Motleys Industrial and Motleys Real Estate with this new location, bringing the company's experience as auctioneers, brokers and appraisers. Motleys Industrial is an experienced, full-service, asset remarketing and appraisal team that offers a wide range of solutions, including flexible sales solutions; commercial and industrial appraisal services; consulting; recovery and storage; brokerage; and straight purchase.

Motleys Real Estate creates proactive sales, ensures qualified buyers and competition among buyers through its customized programs:

  • Accelerated sales
  • Traditional auction
  • Traditional listings

CEG

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

(L-R) are John Hofawger, Ray Lowe and Hamid Nejai, all of Prentice Lowe & Son Excavating & Hauling in Franklin County, Va. (CEG photo)
The auction included these well-maintained John Deere and Cat backhoes and wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
Ismar Villatoro of Villatoro Tree Service in Culpepper, Va., thought this Bobcat skid steer best suited his needs and planned to bid on it. (CEG photo)
This Cat D6K dozer was sold to a contractor in Maryland. (CEG photo)
Brendon Johnson of Tidewater Utility Company in Suffolk, Va., checks the service history, hours and other items on this Cat 305.5 excavator. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Larry Ramsey, Bruce Ervin and Logan Ramsey, all of LWR Builders in Lexington, Va. (CEG photo)
Steve Taylor of Sayco Systems in Salem, Va., builds cell towers all over the country. Today, he needed a few attachments for his fleet of compact track loaders and skid steers. (CEG photo)
Motleys new Roanoke location gives it ample room to serve the area. (CEG photo)




Business News Motleys Asset Disposition Group Virginia






