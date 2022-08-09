The Motleys Asset Disposition Group has expanded into the Shenandoah Valley region and Roanoke, Va.

Brandon Motley will be representing the Motleys brand in both name and as the sales and yard manager of the Roanoke permanent auction facility location. Brandon (Motley) is unrelated to Mark Motley, the president and CEO of Motleys Asset Disposition Group.

The group expanded the physical footprint of Motleys Industrial and Motleys Real Estate with this new location, bringing the company's experience as auctioneers, brokers and appraisers. Motleys Industrial is an experienced, full-service, asset remarketing and appraisal team that offers a wide range of solutions, including flexible sales solutions; commercial and industrial appraisal services; consulting; recovery and storage; brokerage; and straight purchase.

Motleys Real Estate creates proactive sales, ensures qualified buyers and competition among buyers through its customized programs:

Accelerated sales

Traditional auction

Traditional listings

CEG

Today's top stories