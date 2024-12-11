Mount Rainier National Park will undergo two major construction projects in 2025 to enhance travel on State Route 123 and revamp the deteriorating Ohanapecosh Campground, upgrading roadways and facilities. Though closures will occur, improvements will benefit visitors for years to come.

Two major Mount Rainier National Park construction projects starting in 2025 will improve travel through the park on State Route 123 and replace decades-old crumbling infrastructure in the park's popular Ohanapecosh Campground.

Both projects address important deficiencies and will improve the visitor experience once completed. However, construction activities will cause temporary roadway and/or facilities closures.

The State Route 123 construction project is a two-year effort that will rehabilitate a 2.8-mi. section of roadway between Laughingwater Creek and Panther Creek along the park's eastern boundary. This project is funded through the Federal Highway Administration.

Contractors and construction costs weren't announced.

Construction impacts are projected to be as follows:

Construction Year One (2025)

A 2.8-mi. section of roadway will be under construction from April-October 2025.

A full road closure of a portion of the roadway between Stevens Canyon Road and Panther Creek will take place Sept. 2-30, 2025. The roadway will be bisected to install two large box culverts which will be more resilient during high flows and flooding, thus reducing the risk of road washouts and costly repairs and annual maintenance needs. They also should improve the habitat for amphibians and fish.

Construction Year Two (2026)

There will be no full closures of the roadway during the 2026 construction season.

A 2.8-mi. section of roadway will be under construction from April-October 2026.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to make much-needed improvements to the Ohanapecosh Campground and State Route 123," Supt. Greg Dudgeon said. "There will be some temporary inconveniences next year, but we know that this critical investment in our facilities will help ensure recreational opportunities for visitors for decades to come."

The Ohanapecosh Campground rehabilitation project will provide significant upgrades to the campground in the southeast corner of the park. This effort will rehabilitate the campground's 185 campsites and nine bathrooms, replace the aging wastewater collection system, upgrade electrical and water systems, and support improvements to campground accessibility.

The project will be completed during the 2025 visitor season. The improved campground will reopen to visitors in time for the 2026 camping season.

The Ohanapecosh Campground project is partly funded through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), Recreation Fee revenue and the National Park Foundation.

