Mountainview Equipment Company Becomes Merlo Dealer

Tue June 28, 2022 - West Edition #14
Mountain View Equipment


(Merlo.com photo)
(Merlo.com photo)

Mountainview Equipment Company, with locations across Idaho and in Washington, is adding Merlo telehandlers to its product line.

"In researching adding another line to Mountainview's line up, we found Merlo telehandlers to be the most complementary to our current equipment line up," Bill George, sales manager, said. "We were looking for equipment that would make material handling for our customers easier and safer. Merlo's Turbofarmer line of telehandlers pack a lot of power and nimbleness into every machine. Our customers will appreciate the versatility these machines will bring to their operations."

Mountainview Equipment Company chose the TF38.10 with a lift height of 31 ft. and max. operating capacity of 8,400 lbs., the TF 42.7 with a lift height of 24 ft., 7 in. and max. operating capacity of 9,250 lbs. It also added in the P27.6PLUS. Compact and easy to operate, the P27.6PLUS may be the smallest of the Merlo telehandlers, but it supplies much versatility within its 19-ft., 4-in. lift and 6,000 lb. max. capacity.

Along with expanding its agriculture offerings, Mountainview has added the Merlo P40.17PLUS, a heavy-duty telehandler with independent front stabilizers.

"While they are an agriculture-oriented dealership, Mountainview brought in the P40.17PLUS to take advantage of the need for construction telehandlers in all their markets, such as the booming city of Boise, Idaho," said Austin Bailey, AMS-Merlo sales manager. "With the P40.17PLUS being one of the most popular models from both a sales and rental aspect, this model made the most sense for them to begin their expansion into the construction market."

About Mountain View Equipment

For more than 50 years, Mountain View Equipment Company has been a full-service dealership in the hay and forage and dairy markets. Delivering to customers the products they need to make their businesses successful, Mountainview takes great pride in supplying outstanding service and parts supply. There are four locations: Meridan, Homedale, Jerome, Ida. and Sunnyside, Wash.

For more information, visit https://www.mtvieweq.com




